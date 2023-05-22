Global Jet Capital Publishes Annual Business Jet Market Forecast

Danbury, CT, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Jet Capital, a global leader in financial solutions for business aircraft, released its annual Business Jet Market Forecast today. In the updated report, the company projects continued growth for the next five years. The forecast also contains insights and projections for the business aviation market through 2027, including breakdowns of new deliveries and pre-owned transactions. The high level of detail in the report is based on outputs generated by Global Jet Capital’s proprietary transaction forecast model.

“As expected, we have seen a leveling off from the unprecedented demand that our industry experienced post-pandemic, but looking ahead, we see a steady growth pattern for both new and pre-owned aircraft. Most OEMs have strong backlogs and should see improvements in supply-chain challenges that limited deliveries in 2022 and so far in 2023. Pre-owned transactions continue to return to rates more in line with historical trends and are expected to pick up in 2024 and beyond to reflect increasing demand from new aircraft models,” Andrew Farrant, Chief Marketing Officer, stated.

Based on its econometric top-down model, Global Jet Capital projects $195 billion in total transaction volume of new and pre-owned transactions between 2023 and 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.1 percent during that time.

In the report, the company forecasts that deliveries of all size categories will increase during the period, but heavy long-range jet demand should increase at faster rates than other sizes as demand favors more international travel. North America is expected to remain the largest business jet market over the next five years, with Europe remaining the second largest market. Latin America is also forecasted to continue its important pre-owned market interest.

Global Jet Capital believes that the projections contained within the forecast are a useful tool for individuals and organizations navigating the business aircraft industry. To download the Market Forecast, visit: https://www.globaljetcapital.com/forecast-2023

About Global Jet Capital

With more than $3.5 billion in originations, Global Jet Capital provides financing solutions for the business aircraft market. The Global Jet Capital management team has served the business aircraft industry for a combined 250-plus years and has completed thousands of aircraft transactions. The Company has the expertise, financial strength, industry relationships and infrastructure necessary to offer a variety of flexible financing solutions at the speed the market requires. Visit www.globaljetcapital.com to learn more.

