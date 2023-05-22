Dump Truck Market Projected to Reach USD 15.2 Billion, with a CAGR of 7.23% by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dump Truck Market Information by Type, Propulsion, Capacity, Application and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Dump Truck Market could thrive at a rate of 7.23% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 15.1 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Dump Truck Market Overview

Dump trucks are heavy-duty vehicles designed to transport loose materials such as sand, gravel, or demolition waste. They are equipped with an open-box bed that is hydraulically operated, allowing the bed to be lifted and emptied by tipping the load onto the ground. Dump trucks come in various sizes and configurations, from small single-axle trucks used for residential construction to large off-road mining trucks used in the mining industry.

The primary application of dump trucks is in the construction industry for hauling construction materials, earthmoving, and site clean-up. They are also used in the mining industry for transporting materials such as coal, ore, and waste rock. Dump trucks are also used in agriculture for hauling manure and other farm products, and in municipal waste management for hauling and dumping of waste materials.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Dump Truck Logistics industry include

Bell Trucks America Inc.

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

FAW Group Corporation

Curry Supply

Volvo Group

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Liebherr

CNH Industrial

Among others.





November 2020

The dump truck market is the launch of the new Volvo FMX 8x4 dump truck. This new truck features a more efficient engine, improved fuel economy, and enhanced safety features, including a collision warning system and an emergency braking system.

Dump Truck Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the dump truck market. The initial outbreak led to disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing operations, which affected the production and delivery of dump trucks. However, the market has recovered well due to the resumption of construction and mining activities in various parts of the world, as governments implemented stimulus packages and infrastructure development programs to boost economic growth. The post-COVID scenario is expected to witness continued growth in the dump truck market due to the increasing demand for construction activities, mining operations, and waste management services.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2032: USD 15.2 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 7.23% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Propulsion, Capacity, Application and Region Key Market Opportunities An increase in foreign direct investment, particularly in developing countries, will help the market grow even more. Key Market Dynamics Infrastructure Improvements.





Dump Truck Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The dump truck market is primarily driven by three factors: infrastructure development, mining activities, and increasing demand for waste management services. The growth in infrastructure development activities, particularly in emerging economies, has led to a surge in demand for dump trucks. The growth in mining activities has also contributed to the market's growth, as dump trucks are essential for transporting minerals and other materials from mining sites to processing plants. The increasing demand for waste management services, particularly in urban areas, has also boosted the market's growth, as dump trucks are used for transporting waste materials to landfills and recycling facilities.

Market Restraints:

The primary market restraint for the dump truck market is the high initial cost of purchase and maintenance. Dump trucks require regular maintenance, which can be costly, and they consume a significant amount of fuel, which can add to operating costs. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and regulations on emissions and noise pollution is also a major restraint for the market, as dump trucks are known to produce high levels of emissions and noise pollution.

Dump Truck Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Rear, Side, Roll-off

By Propulsion

The Propulsion in the market includes ICE, Electric

By Capacity

The Propulsion in the market includes Below 25 MT, 25 -50 MT, 50- 150 MT, Above 150 MT

By Application

The Propulsion in the market includes Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry, Others



Regional Insights

