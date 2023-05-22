Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 13,385.56 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. In the leading Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics market report, the market research analysis is drawn from the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. Quality insights about the market research are delivered here by keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend. This market research study helps to decide the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed, and the things required to build and uphold a brand image. An exceptional Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics market report assists clients in all possible ways to make strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 13,385.56 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is a medical condition where the pancreas fails to produce enough digestive enzymes to digest fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in the intestine. EPI can be caused by various conditions, such as chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and pancreatic cancer. Therapeutics for EPI involve using pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), which provides the necessary digestive enzymes that the pancreas is not producing. PERT is usually taken with meals and snacks to help break down food and absorb nutrients properly; several PERT products are available, such as pancrelipase, pancreatin, and lipase.

Diagnostics for EPI may involve blood tests to measure the levels of digestive enzymes in the blood, fecal elastase test to check the level of pancreatic elastase in the stool, and imaging tests, such as CT scans, MRI, or endoscopic ultrasound to visualize the pancreas and detect any abnormalities. Additionally, breath tests can measure the levels of hydrogen and methane in the breath, indicating EPI.

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to grow in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of advanced services. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in the developmental activity for launching novel services in the market. The increasing development in advanced healthcare techniques is further boosting the market growth. However, difficulties such as the stringent regulations to hamper the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutic and diagnostic sector, the side effects, and religious hurdles associated with pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) might hamper the growth of the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market in the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure on advancement and development is expected to give opportunities to the market. However, the high cost associated with EPI diagnosis and treatment may challenge the market growth.

Report Metric:

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

Base Year - 2022

Historic Years - 2021 (Customizable to 2015 - 2020)

Quantitative Units - Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, AzurRx announced that it had engaged in the development of yeast-derived lipase, MS1819, which has been engineered to have superior enzymatic activity as compared to current treatments.

In February 2023, Codexis, Inc. and Nestlé Health Science announced the interim findings from a Phase 1 trial examining the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of CDX-7108. A lipase variation called CDX-7108 was created expressly to get around the drawbacks of the current pancreatic enzyme replacement treatment (PERT). This has aided the business in marketing the product.

The most prominent players in the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics market include.

EagleBio

AbbVie.

Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co.

Digestive Care, Inc.

Cilian AG

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

ChiRhoClin

Abbott

Bioserv Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America

Organon group of companies

Metagenics LLC

Janssen

Nestlé.

VIVUS LLC.

ScheBo Biotech AG

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunity:

Increasing prevalence of pancreatic disorders and associated condition

EPI is a prominent side effect of pancreatic diseases like cancer, cystic fibrosis, and chronic pancreatitis. These ailments can harm the pancreas, impairing its capacity to generate digestive enzymes and result in EPI. The rising prevalence of pancreatic diseases and related ailments worldwide is driving the demand for EPI therapies and diagnostics. These conditions can cause damage to the pancreas, leading to a reduced ability to produce digestive enzymes, which can result in EPI. Cystic fibrosis's damage to the pancreas makes it another disorder that can result in EPI. The genetic disease known as cystic fibrosis impacts the reproductive, digestive, and respiratory systems. Cystic fibrosis is more common in Caucasians, particularly those with a Northern European ancestry, than worldwide. As the incidence of these conditions continues to increase, the demand for EPI therapeutics and diagnostics is also expected to grow. This presents a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers to develop new and effective treatments and diagnostic tests for EPI.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of pancreatic disorders and associated conditions is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) due to chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is a condition caused when the pancreas fails to make sufficient amounts of digestive enzymes to help digestion and absorption of nutrients. Chronic pancreatitis is the main cause of EPI in adults. Pancreatitis causes inflammation and swelling of the pancreas. Over time, it can damage the pancreatic cells that make digestive enzymes. Similarly, cystic fibrosis is one of the main causes of EPI in children. It is inherited from parents and causes thick mucus to build up in the lungs, creating difficulty breathing. Mucus also accumulates in the pancreas and prevents digestive enzymes from reaching the small intestine. People with EPI can’t absorb enough fats, proteins, and carbohydrates from foods which is called malabsorption.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of EPI due to chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Rising technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of EPI

There is a lack of consensus regarding the best diagnostic approach, and experts have noted the non-reliability and non-specificity of available diagnostic tests. Available diagnostic tests for EPI include fecal fat quantification, the fecal elastase-1 test, and the C-mixed triglyceride breath test. Developing a machine learning model that identifies patients in a commercial medical claims database who likely have EPI but are undiagnosed is one of the recent objectives to advance the diagnosis and treatment framework of EPI.

Therefore, the rising technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of EPI is driving the market's growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry Research

Diagnosis

Imaging Tests

Pancreatic Function Test

Treatment

Nutritional Management

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT)

Drug Type

Generic

Branded

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Diagnostic Centre

Research and Academic Institutes

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Pharmacy

Third-Party Distributor

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics market report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S is expected to grow due to the rise in technological advancement in the market.

North America is dominating the market due to the increasing investment in healthcare is expected to boost the market growth. The U.S. dominates the North America region due to the strong presence of key players. Germany dominates Europe due to the increasing demand from emerging markets and expansion. Japan dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to increasing customer inclinations towards advanced technological processes.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics market .

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Treatment Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Drug Type Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

