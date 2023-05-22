CRYPTOVSUMMIT has highlighted the sophistication & advancement of cryptocurrency projects in the industry by bringing together the top founders & investors to Dubai.

Dubai, UAE, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the leading conference for cryptocurrency professionals & investors in the industry, has taken place on May 10th, 2023, at the Address Dubai Mall Hotel. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency.

CRYPTOVSUMMIT experienced something completely different. For the first time, projects and founders were completely focused on building and providing value rather than simply raising funds. Cryptovsummit highlighted what it really takes to succeed as a crypto company. And the key ingredient to succeed in this industry is regulatory compliance, user centric focus and sustainable adaptable blockchain technology development.

Keynote speakers included industry leaders, such as Veiko Krunberg, the CMO of Riddec, and Nikita Sachdev, who is the Founder and CEO of Luna Media corporation and one of the UAE’s leading web3 entrepreneurs leading the growth of the crypto industry worldwide for the last half-decade. In addition, the event featured panel discussions on progression of regulation in crypto, with policymakers and industry leaders sharing their insights on the best practices for navigating the changing regulatory landscape.

As part of the event, attendees had the opportunity to network with the leading investors & executives in Crypto. They also had the chance to learn from crypto founders who are leaders in De-Fi, Blockchain enterprise solutions, Crypto gaming, and Blockchain data validation. Moreover, the top voices for crypto regulation in the UAE shared their insights on how Dubai aims to be a hub leader for regulated digital assets worldwide.

“I have never seen founders be so focused on building the best blockchain & crypto solutions in my last 5 years in crypto as I did at CRYPTOVSUMMIT Dubai this year,” said the event organizer Mena Botros, Director at DoubleMorgan. “With the industry experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation, this is the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn from industry leaders, network with peers, and explore the latest technologies and trends.”

Registration for CRYPTOVSUMMIT Dubai Sept 19th, 2023, is now open, and limited seats are available due to the quality over quantity policy. For more information on the event and to register, visit the CRYPTOVSUMMIT website at www.cryptovsummit.com.

You can also reach Cryptovsummit by sending an email to info@cryptovsummit.com.

