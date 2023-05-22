Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

English Estonian

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Monday, 22th of May 2023 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:15

At the meeting 2 636 981 votes were present which represent 58,61% of share capital, meaning the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

Resolutions of the General Meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2022 was 9,407,935.54 euro and the net profit for the financial year was 1,234,100.86 euros.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 636 981 , wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

2. Allocation of profits for the financial year 2022

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To transfer the consolidated net profit of the Company for the financial year 2022, in the amount of 1,234,100.86 euros, to the profit of previous periods.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 636 981 , which is 100,00% of registered votes.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2023

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (register code: 10142876; aaddress: Pärnu mnt. 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 636 981 , wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

4. Extension of the authorisation of the members of the Supervisory Board

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To extend the authorization of the member of the Group's Supervisory Sakari Wallin for 5 (five) years from the expiry of current terms.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 636 981 , wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

Torfinn Losvik

CEO & Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com