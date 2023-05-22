Global Perimeter Security Market Size To Worth USD 149.05 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.3%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Perimeter Security Market Size is to grow from USD 67.15 billion in 2022 to USD 149.05 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Perimeter security refers to the measures and strategies implemented to protect the external boundaries of a facility, property, or network. The primary objective of perimeter security is to prevent unauthorized access and detect and respond to security breaches. This includes physical barriers such as fences, gates, and walls, as well as electronic security systems such as surveillance cameras, motion sensors, and alarms. Perimeter security also involves access control measures, including ID badges, biometric scanners, and security personnel. Effective perimeter security is essential for safeguarding against theft, vandalism, terrorism, and other threats to public safety and national security.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Perimeter Security Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Access Control Systems, Alarms & Notification Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Barrier Systems, and Others), By Service (System Integration & Consulting, Risk Assessment & Analysis, Managed Services, and Maintenance & Support), By End-Use (Government, Military & Defense, Transportation, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The video surveillance systems segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Based on service type, the global perimeter security market is segmented into access control systems, alarms & notification systems, intrusion detection systems, video surveillance systems, barrier systems, and others. Video surveillance systems are estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the perimeter security market due to the increasing demand for advanced video surveillance technologies, including high-resolution cameras, advanced analytics, and cloud-based video surveillance systems. The need for real-time monitoring, recording, and analysis of video footage to prevent crime and enhance security is driving the demand for video surveillance systems across various industries. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in video surveillance systems is further expected to drive market growth.

The government segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global perimeter security market is segmented into government, military & defense, transportation, commercial, industrial, and others. Government sites and offices are increasingly adopting perimeter security systems due to the growing threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, and crime. The need to protect public infrastructure, critical assets, and information has led to the deployment of advanced security solutions in government sites and offices. The adoption of perimeter security systems enables the government to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions and the emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 9.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the perimeter security market due to increasing security concerns, rapid urbanization, and the rising number of critical infrastructure projects. The region is experiencing a surge in demand for advanced security solutions to protect against threats such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and unauthorized access. Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based security solutions and the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are expected to drive market growth in the region. The presence of several emerging economies and the increasing investments in security infrastructure by governments and businesses are further expected to propel the Asia-Pacific perimeter security market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global perimeter security market include Honeywell International Inc., Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Bosch Security Systems Inc., PureTech Systems Inc., Senstar Corporation, Southwest Microwave, Inc., Avigilon Corporation, Gallagher Group Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Anixter International Inc., RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, and Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global perimeter security market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Perimeter Security Market, By System

Access Control Systems

Alarms & Notification Systems

Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Barrier Systems

Others

Perimeter Security Market, By Service

System Integration & Consulting

Risk Assessment & Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support

Perimeter Security Market, By End-Use

Government

Military & Defense

Transportation

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Perimeter Security Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



