The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Drug Approval Process Training Course: A Practical Insight into FDA Requirements

The US is the largest market globally for pharmaceutical sales, so having a good understanding of FDA procedures is vital for those submitting in this challenging region.

This course will help clarify the US regulatory process, giving you a practical insight into FDA requirements and ensuring that you are fully up to date with all the latest developments.

The comprehensive programme will cover procedures for submission of INDs, NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2), provide a useful insight into the organisation and structure of the FDA and its review processes, and highlight recent changes.

The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

There will be ample opportunity for discussion with our expert trainer as well as other delegates and a practical workshop session to optimise learning.

Benefits of attending:

Review the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development

the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development Understand FDA regulatory strategic needs

FDA regulatory strategic needs Ensure that you comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)

that you comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2) Discuss recent changes and developments with an industry expert and Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

Who Should Attend:





This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs, NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.

Key Topics Covered:





Day 1

Pharmaceutical Medicine and Documents

The role of regulatory affairs

The purpose of the Common Technical Document (CTD)

FDA History and Organisation

Review of FDA centers

Organization of the CDER and CBER

Differences between CDER and CBER

Legal Basis (Patent Exclusivity PDUFA, GDUFA, BsUFA)

21st century cure act

Patent and exclusivity

PDUFA

GDUFA

BsUFA

Legal Basis Continued

Application and Submissions Types

Investigational new drugs (IND)

New drug applications (NDA)

Abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA)

Over the counter drugs (OTC)

Biologics license applications (BLA)

Orphan drug designations

Refusal to File

Reasons for refusal

The regulatory process

Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications

Review of the content of an IND

Getting Products to the Market Faster

Review of expedited programs in the US Fast Track designation Breakthrough Therapy designation Accelerated Approval Priority Review designation



FDA Meetings and Documentation

FDA communication philosophy

Different meeting types Scope Format Procedure



CTD Content - Setting the Scene

Lean authoring to ensure possible document re-use for multiple purposes

A review of the different modules

CTD Content - M1

Day 2

CTD Content - M3 and Corresponding M2

CTD Content - M4 and Corresponding M2

CTD Content - M5 and Corresponding M2

Submission Format and Methods

Study tagging files

Datasets

Case report forms

Bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) clinical data

US Amendment Procedures

A review of US amendment procedures (incl. annual reports, minor/major changes)

High Level Comparison US vs EU

A review of the main differences in terms of dossier content and procedures

Case Study

Speakers:



Hans van Bruggen

Qdossier



Hans van Bruggen is CEO of and Senior Regulatory Affairs Scientist at Qdossier. He holds an MSc. in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the University of Surrey (UK) and has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 35 years, primarily at global or European headquarters sites. He has gained a wealth of experience and a comprehensive view on what information is needed to evaluate the benefit/risk ratio of drugs for patients and healthy volunteers. He approaches interdisciplinary and international processes using that scientific background. He applies new technologies and Artificial Intelligence to facilitate the business and let people focus on what they can do best.



Marloes van der Geer

Senior Regulatory Affairs Scientist

Qdossier



Marloes van der Geer works as senior regulatory affairs scientist at Qdossier.Marloes holds a master in Life Sciences (Drug Innovation) from the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands. For nine years she held several positions at Hoffmann-la Roche in Switzerland, including the role of regulatory intelligence manager and regulatory policy lead for the EMEA region. Marloes has been actively involved in several industry associations like EFPIA and IFPMA. Also, she contributed to the ongoing IMI PREFER project in Europe, focused on the generation and use of patient preference data. In 2019, Marloes joined Qdossier.Marloes' areas of expertise are: eCTD, lean authoring, publishing, biopharmaceuticals (incl. biosimilars), clinical development, regulatory convergence & harmonization and facilitated registration pathways (incl. orphan drugs), local RA activities (e.g. product information management).





