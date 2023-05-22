Global Construction Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Luxury Homes Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Market (2023-2028) by Sector and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Construction Market is estimated to be USD 10.54 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.14 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.90%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Luxury Homes

Increasing Infrastructure Projects in Developing Countries

Restraints

Health and Safety Measures

Concern Regarding Sustainablity

Opportunities

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Increasing Government Initiative for Infrastructure Development

Rising Opportunities in Developing and Underdevloping Countries

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices



Market Segmentations



The Global Construction Market is segmented based on Sector and Geography.

By Sector, the market is classified into Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction, and Energy and Utilities Construction.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Bauer Group, Collen Construction Ltd., Fluor Corp., Graham Group, Ledcor Group, Morgan Sindall Group PLC, Tata Projects Ltd., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Construction Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Construction Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Construction Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.54 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.14 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Construction Market, By Sector



7 Americas' Construction Market



8 Europe's Construction Market



9 Middle East and Africa's Construction Market



10 APAC's Construction Market



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

