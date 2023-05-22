Global HLA Typing Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Organ Transplantation Procedures Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HLA Typing Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (Chimerism, Antibody Screening), End User (Hospital, Diagnolab, Academia) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The HLA typing market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion in 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The need and strong demand for clinical diagnostic procedures that can provide early diagnosis of infectious diseases, graft rejections, autoimmune diseases, and cancer have supported rising research activities. According to the Journal of Human Genetics (2015), research on the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecule (involved in immunity) has benefitted greatly from NGS technologies.

Thus, several high-throughput HLA-typing methods using NGS have been developed, as NGS technology enables complete HLA sequencing mechanisms, facilitating the understanding of HLA gene modulation, including transcription, regulation of gene expression, and epigenetics. Thus, government organizations and private players increasingly support research activities that target gene profiling and cross-matching in prospective subjects.

The molecular assay technologies segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

In 2022, the molecular assay technologies segment was projected to account for the highest share. The high market share of the segment is credited to the profits of molecular assay technologies like real-time sample analysis multi-sample study capabilities, high procedural efficacy, and low turnaround times.

The reagents & consumables is holding the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on product & service, The consumables & reagents segment reported for the highest share among all the three of the HLA typing market in 2022. The increasing use of reagents & consumables in HLA typing; the increasing acceptance of reagents & consumables in research studies; growing patient importance on early and effective treatment planning transplantation diagnosis over major geographies are predictable to determine market growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The HLA Typing market in North America region is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America reported the largest share of 45.0% of the HLA typing market in 2022. This highest share of North America is credited to the increased adoption of developed diagnostics tools, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders in Canada and the US and growing technological developments.

While APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The HLA typing market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries and favorable government initiatives.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Organ Transplantation Procedures

Rising Technological Advancements in Hla Typing

Increasing Funding Investments for Research Activities

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Restraints

High Cost of Hla Typing Products

Limited Reimbursements for Target Procedures

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing Procedures

Growing Awareness of Organ Donations

Challenges

Limited Number of Organ Donations and Long Waiting Lists for Transplantations

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hla Typing Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.2.1 Wide Applications of Molecular Assay Techniques to Drive Market

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of PCR and NGS Instruments Among CROs and Hospitals to Fuel Market

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Rising Demand for Automation and Digitalization in Lab Procedures to Drive Market

7 Hla Typing Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Molecular Assay Technologies

7.2.1 Pcr-based Molecular Assays

7.2.1.1 Sequence-Specific Primer-Pcr

7.2.1.1.1 Expanding Distribution Channels of Key Pcr Manufacturers to Support Market Growth

7.2.1.2 Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-Pcr

7.2.1.2.1 Rising Need for Sso-Pcr-based Molecular Assays in Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market

7.2.1.3 Real-Time Pcr

7.2.1.3.1 Increasing Preference for Genome-based Molecular Diagnostics to Support Market Growth

7.2.1.4 Other Pcr-based Molecular Assays

7.2.2 Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

7.2.2.1 Sanger Sequencing

7.2.2.1.1 Rising End-user Preference for Low-Cost and Efficient DNA Sequencing Technology to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.2.2.2.1 High Scalability, Low Turnaround Time, and High Throughput Capabilities to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.2.3 Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

7.3 Non-Molecular Assay Technologies

7.3.1 High Preference of Molecular-based Techniques to Restrain Market

8 Hla Typing Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Applications

8.2.1 Donor-Recipient Cross-Matching

8.2.1.1 Rising Need for Histocompatibility Cross-Matching in Organ Transplantation to Drive Market

8.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing

8.2.2.1 Rising Burden of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption of HLA Antigen Screening

8.2.3 Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention

8.2.3.1 Wide Availability of Advanced NGS Techniques to Drive Adoption of HLA Typing in Cancer Diagnostics

8.2.4 Transfusion Therapy

8.2.4.1 Minimal Risk of Fatal Disorders During Blood Transfusions to Drive Adoption of HLA Typing

8.2.5 Other Diagnostic Applications

8.3 Research Applications

8.3.1 Rising Funding for Research and Expanding Applications of HLA Typing to Drive Market

9 Hla Typing Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Service Providers

9.2.1 Rising Establishment of Reference Laboratories in Emerging Economies to Drive Market

9.3 Hospitals and Transplant Centers

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Equipment in Hospitals to Drive Market

9.4 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

9.4.1 Rising Government Support for Cancer Research to Boost Market Growth

10 Hla Typing Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alpha Biotech Limited

Bag Diagnostics GmbH

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biofortuna Limited

Caredx, Inc.

Creative Biolabs

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fujirebio

Gendx

Hansa Biopharma Ab

Histogenetics LLC

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH

Krishgen Biosystems

Omixon Inc.

Pacbio

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Tbg Diagnostics Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

