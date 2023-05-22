Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market Report (2023-2028): Proliferation of Web Traffic and Domain Registration Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market (2023-2028) by Deployment Mode, DNS Server, DNS Services, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market is estimated to be USD 555.45 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1117.20 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.%



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Web Traffic and Domain Registration

Securing Websites from DDoS Attacks

Low Cost Associated with Managed DNS Service

Restraints

Availability of free DNS Service Providers

Lack of Awareness about Managed DNS Services

Opportunities

Growth in Cloud Computing

Growing Era of IPv6

Increasing Online Presence of Retail and E-Commerce, Media, and Entertainment, and BFSI Businesses

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and DNS Server Outages



Market Segmentations



The Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market is segmented based on Deployment Mode, DNS Server, DNS Services, End-User, and Geography.

By Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premises.

By DNS Server, the market is classified into DDoS (Distributed Denial Of Service) Protection, GeoDNS, Anycast Network, Others.

By DNS Services, the market is classified into Primary DNS Server and Secondary DNS Server.

By End-User, the market is classified into BFSI, Education, Retail & Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, and Government.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Verizon Media, Euro DNS SA, RAGE4 Networks Ltd., Gransy s.r.o, Micro-Tech USA and NuSEC LLC, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $555.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1117.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market, By Deployment



7 Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market, By DNS Server



8 Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market, DNS Services



9 Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market, By End-User



10 Americas' Managed Domain Name Systems Market



11 Europe's Managed Domain Name Systems Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Managed Domain Name Systems Market



13 APAC's Managed Domain Name Systems Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

ClouDNS (Cloud DNS Ltd.)

DNS Made Easy

DNSimple Corporation

easyDNS Technologies Inc.

Euro DNS SA

GoDaddy, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Gransy s.r.o

Microsoft Corp.

Micro-Tech USA

Netriplex LLC

Neustar, Inc.

NuSEC LLC

Oracle Corp.

RAGE4 Networks Ltd.

Verizon Media

