In Vitro Fertilization Market to Hit US$ 40.6 Bn in 2032 | Grow CAGR by 7.8% (Y-O-Y)

New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The global In Vitro Fertilization Market size is expected to be worth around USD 40.6 Billion by 2032 from USD 19.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. In Vitro Fertilization, the egg is removed from the woman's ovary and combined with the sperm to form the embryos. The whole process was done outside the body. In the laboratory, the embryos are grown for several days and placed inside the woman’s uterus or frozen (cryopreserved) for future use.

To Get Additional Highlights On Major Revenue-Generating Segments, Request an In Vitro Fertilization Market Sample Report At https://market.us/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market/request-sample

Key Takeaway:

By Type, the IVF with ICSI segment generated the largest revenue share in 2022.

By Product, the equipment segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By Cycle Type, Fresh IVF cycles (Non-Donor) have most of the share.

By End-User, the fertility clinics segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant revenue share of 21.6% from 2023-2032.

The growing cases of male and female infertility are the major factor responsible for the market's growth. Infertility is the primary health concern faced by individuals across the globe. Moreover, now a day, women are freezing their eggs to have a child when they are ready. The increasing dependence on this fertility treatment will propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of in vitro fertilization market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global in vitro fertilization market. Some of these factors include:

Delay in Pregnancies is Increasing Demand for IVF Treatment: The global adoption rate of IVF treatment is increasing because of the rising trend toward delaying pregnancy.

The global adoption rate of IVF treatment is increasing because of the rising trend toward delaying pregnancy. Expanding Medical Tourism in Developed Countries: People’s attention is shifting towards advanced healthcare facilities in developed economies. This leads to an increase in medical tourism. Thus, it surges the market growth.

People’s attention is shifting towards advanced healthcare facilities in developed economies. This leads to an increase in medical tourism. Thus, it surges the market growth. The Adoption of in Vitro Fertilization: Adopting in vitro fertilization (IVF) is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of IVF and ICSI treatments.

Adopting in vitro fertilization (IVF) is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of IVF and ICSI treatments. The Rising Prevalence of Infertility: The cases of infertility were increasing due to late family planning, late marriages, financial instability, and other factors. This boosts the growth of the market.

To Understand How Our Report Can Bring A Difference To Your Business Strategy, Inquire About a Brochure At. https://market.us/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

The chances of fertilization were significantly improved because of advanced technologies such as testicular sperm extraction, sperm/eff freezing, and others. This was estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing trend toward medical tourism will boost market expansion.

Market Growth

The market's growth is driven by numerous factors, such as increasing consumption of alcohol, declining fertility rates, and increasing obesity. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding infertility coupled with the advanced treatment options availability is estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. All the above-mentioned factors were expected to propel global in vitro fertilization market growth.

Regional Analysis

North American market dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43% because of the presence of various prominent players, IVF treatment procedures have regulatory reforms, the increasing prevalence of associated conditions such as standardization of procedures, a constant rise in the incidence of infertility in both sexes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and government funding for sperm and egg storage.

Asia Pacific is likely to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in medical tourism in this region and the rising awareness of infertility. Moreover, due to the increase in IVF treatment adoption, the region has seen an increase in registered fertility clinics which is anticipated market growth during the forecast period. Also, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are expected to hold substantial IVF market shares because of their growing healthcare infrastructure. This will increase medical tourism for infertility treatment in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Market players use key strategies, including mergers, commercialization, geographic expansions, product innovations, etc. For instance, Vitrolife and Prime Tech signed a collaboration agreement to market. They designed the Piezo technique for a more effective Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure for human IVF globally, except for Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia.

Market Key Players:

OvaScience

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

EMD Serono, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Genea Biomedx

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Progyny, Inc.

Boston IVF

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 19.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 40.6 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.8% North America Revenue Share 43% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 21.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Couples prioritize their careers over family planning, and late marriages, financial instability, and other factors are the major causes of delay in pregnancy. Hence, the global adoption rate of IVF treatment is increasing because of the growing trend toward delaying pregnancy. This results in infertility. Several studies have suggested that delayed pregnancies among women are chiefly responsible for the global decline in fertility, which was predicted to be 2.5%.

Market Restraints

The possibilities of multiple births increase if more than one embryo is transferred to your uterus during IVF. A pregnancy with multiple fetuses carries a higher risk of early labor and low birth weight as compared to a pregnancy with just one fetus. Furthermore, according to research, IVF slightly raises the possibility that the child will be born prematurely or with a low birth weight. Also, factors such as egg-retrieval procedure complications, social stigma, birth defects, ethical and legal issues, etc., hampered the market's growth.

Market Opportunities

There are numerous reasons why the medical tourism industry in emerging countries is developing. Brazil has more than 20 medical facilities and 150 centers that provide treatment for infertility. Compared to Brazil, where an IVF cycle can be completed for USD 4,000, the average cost in the United States is about USD 12,000. India is one of the most affordable places in the world to get in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other treatments for infertility because there are over 500 individual IVF centers. Healthcare costs in India are up to 90% lower than in the United States. The typical IVF cycle in the United States costs around $12,000; in India, it can be completed for between $2,000 and $3,000.

Grow Your Profit Margin With Market.Us - Purchase This Premium Report At https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=67275

Report Segmentation of the In Vitro Fertilization Market

Type Insight

The IVF with ICSI segment held most of the share due to the rising number of IVF-ICSI procedures worldwide. The market growth is estimated to be boosted during the forecast period by introducing advanced technologies like ICSI and the increasing number of male infertility cases. Similarly, the conventional IVF market is estimated to develop significantly during the forecast period. Thus, numerous infertile couples choose standard IVF treatment because it has a lower risk than ICSI.

Product Insight

The equipment industry is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing number of IVF procedures and established manufacturers' introduction of advanced IVF equipment.

Cycle Type Insight

The fresh non-donor segment is expected to develop at a high CAGR over the forecast period because of the huge success rate of IVF procedures with fresh eggs or embryos and the increasing prevalence of infertility. For instance, according to a study published in the Oxford Journal, if the egg used in the process had never been frozen, an estimated 19.0% of all fertility treatments performed in the United Kingdom would likely result in a live birth.

End-User Insight

The fertility clinics segment accounted for most of the market share of 79.0%. The segment will likely experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The number of fertility clinics and ART centers is growing as the demand for ART treatments rises. It is projected that fertility clinics' growth will accelerate cost-effectiveness, availability of specialists, and low or no risks of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

By Type

Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI

IVF with Donar Eggs

Other Types

By Product

Equipment Sperm Analyzer Systems Imaging Systems Ovum Aspiration Pumps Micromanipulator Systems Other Equipment

Reagents & Media Cryopreservation Media Embryo Culture Media Ovum Processing Media Sperm Processing Media Other Reagents & Media



By Cycle Type

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

By End-User

Surgical Centers

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



To Get Additional Highlights On Major Revenue-Generating Segments, Request an In Vitro Fertilization Market Sample Report At https://market.us/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market/request-sample

Recent Development of the In Vitro Fertilization Market

In June 2022- Oma Fertility developed from stealth and launched a first-of-its-kind network of fertility clinics, providing families with AI-informed, cutting-edge fertility treatments and establishing a new benchmark for IVF success rates.

In January 2022- One of the most reputable fertility clinics in the world, Boston IVF, entered into a partnership with the Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM). Through cutting-edge procedures like preimplantation genetic testing, In Vitro fertilization (IVF), and other treatments for male infertility, the exclusive partnership aims to provide locally world-class fertility care and treatments.

Browse More Related Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 149.4 Bn by 2032 CAGR of 4.7% forecast period 2022 - 2032.

DNA Sequencing Market Size Was To Reach USD 10.1 Billion In 2022 And projected to reach a revised size of USD 40.5 Billion By 2032.

Pediatric Medical Devices market was valued at USD 30.4 Billion In 2022. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9%.

3D cell culture market was valued at US$ 1,700 million. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.8%.

Oncology market was worth USD 208 billion in 2022, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 12%.

Molecular diagnostic market was valued at USD 19.1 bn. 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.6%.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: