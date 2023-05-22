Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2023 with In-depth SWCNT Producer Profiles Including - Chasm Advanced Materials, Korbon, Meijo Nano Carbon, OCSiAl and Zeon Nano Technology

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Main applications and markets for SWCNTs. Markets covered include composites, coatings, rubber additives, batteries, fuel cells, supercapacitors, construction materials, thermal interphase materials (TIM), plastics, electronics, power cables, adhesives and lubricants.

Report contents include:

Properties of SWCNTs.

Assessment of economic prospects of the market for SWCNTs.

Market trends impacting the market for SWCNTs.

Demand for SWCNTs by market.

Annual production capacity of the key SWCNT producers

In-depth SWCNT producer profiles. Producers profiled include Chasm Advanced Materials, Korbon, Meijo Nano Carbon, OCSiAl and Zeon Nano Technology.

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) are one-atom-thick rolled-up graphene sheets, typically with diameters between 0.6 and 2.0 nm and lengths up to 500 mm. Owing to their unique structure, they exhibit excellent electronic, thermal, and mechanical properties including:

Incredible strength (they are 100 times stronger than steel at one sixth the weight);

Electrical conductivity as high as copper, but five times lighter;

Thermal conductivity as high as diamond (up to 1000oC);

Huge surface area;

Highest length-to-diameter ratio;

Flexibility;

Thermal stability;

Lightweight;

Chemical inertness (SWCNTs are compatible with almost all materials).

Due to these unique properties, SWCNTs have great potential for utilisation as a multi-functional additive and as the basis for creating new products with previously unattainable properties.

And this can be achieved using a very low concentration of SWCNTs - starting from 0.01% of the total weight of the material. However, SWCNTs have not been used in industry until recently owing to the absence of technology for their mass production and, as a consequence, their high price.

This has recently charge due to improvements in manufacturing and capacity increases and they are finding wider application in thin-film transistors, fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, rubber, composites, coatings and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes properties

1.2 Advantages of SWCNTs over other carbon-based materials as conductive additives

1.3 Other types of carbon nanotubes and related materials

2 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES

3.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) market

3.1.1 MWCNT production capacities in 2023

3.1.2 Market demand, metric tons (MT)

3.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) market

3.2.1 Global SWCNT market consumption

3.2.2 Production capacities

4 GLOBAL SWCNT DEMAND BY MARKET, FOR MAIN APPLICATIONS

4.1 BATTERIES

4.1.1 Market overview

4.1.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in batteries

4.2 COMPOSITES

4.2.1 Market overview

4.2.1.1 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

4.2.1.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in thermosets and thermoplastics

4.2.2 Metal-matrix composites

4.2.2.1 Market overview

4.2.2.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in metal-matrix composites

4.3 COATINGS

4.3.1 Market overview

4.3.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in coatings

4.4 RUBBER ADDITIVES

4.4.1 Tyres

4.4.1.1 Market overview

4.4.1.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in tyres

4.4.2 Rubber technical goods

4.4.2.1 Market overview

4.4.2.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in rubber technical goods

4.5 FUEL CELLS

4.5.1 Market overview

4.5.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in fuel cell

4.6 CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

4.6.1 Cement

4.6.1.1 Market overview

4.6.1.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in cement

4.7 ANTI-STATIC PLASTICS

4.7.1 Market overview

4.7.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in anti-static plastics

4.8 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS

4.8.1 Market overview

4.8.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in transparent conductive films

4.9 POWER CABLES

4.9.1 Market overview

4.9.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in power cables

4.10 ADHESIVES

4.10.1 Market overview

4.10.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in adhesives

4.11 LUBRICANTS

4.11.1 Market overview

4.11.2 Global market demand for SWCNTs in lubricants

4.12 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS

4.12.1 Market overview

4.13 SUPERCAPACITORS

4.13.1 Market overview

5 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES (17 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.

JEIO Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

KH Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Korbon Co., Ltd.

Kusumoto Chemicals

Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd.

Nano-C, Inc.

Nanotechnologies India Private Limited

Novation Solutions, LLC (NovationSi)

OCSiAl Group

Raymor Industries, Inc.

Shenzhen Faymo Technology Co., Ltd.

SmartNanotubes Technologies GmbH

Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

