Untargeted Lipidomics Market Size to Surpass US$ 1421.2 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global untargeted lipidomics market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 433.58 million. By 2031, the market is expected to increase at a 14.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reaching US$ 1421.2 million.

Analysis of the global market for untargeted lipidomics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Untargeted lipidomics is a technique that allows researchers to find and count every lipid molecule in a biological sample without having any prior knowledge of its chemical composition.

Key Takeaways:

Prevalence of chronic disease, its diagnosis, and treatment is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing R&D activities in drug discoveries and developments are boosting the market.

The creation of novel lipid profiling and analysis technologies has significantly accelerated market revenue growth.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/untargeted-lipidomics-market/9000

Untargeted Lipidomics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 433.58 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1421.2 million CAGR 14.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, Platform, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Untargeted Lipidomics Market:

In February 2023, the establishment of Lipotype Inc., a subsidiary in the United States, was announced by Lipotype GmbH. Since more than 40% of Lipotype's clients are in the US, the expansion will allow the company's team to offer local support. Organizations in the pharmaceutical, medical, cosmetic, and food sectors, as well as academic clientele from universities and research institutes, can use Lipotype's lipidomics analysis services.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top companies operating in the global market for untargeted lipidomics includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Creative Proteomics

IonBench

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global untargeted lipidomics market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases. These rising cases of diseases are leading to advanced and precise treatments, boosting the demand and market revenue growth.

However, due to the equipment costs, difficult data processing, and low sample throughput, the untargeted lipidomics market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/untargeted-lipidomics-market/9000

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the global untargeted lipidomics market is segmented into clinical diagnostic, drug research, discovery, treatment, and others.

Based on the platform, the global untargeted lipidomics market is segmented into mass spectrometry, gas chromatography, nuclear magnetic resonance, and others.

Based on end users, the global untargeted lipidomics market is segmented into pharma and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others.

Segmentation By Applications

Based on the applications, the drug research and discovery segment dominates the global untargeted lipidomics market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to untargeted lipidomics that is used for drug discoveries for finding out lipid molecules that have changed from healthy to diseased states.

Regional Growth Analytics

Based on the region, North America, with a sizable revenue share, dominates the global untargeted lipidomics market. This share of revenue is attributed to the leading companies operating in the global market, several research institutes and academies, and the high demand for precise therapeutics because of the rising prevalence of disease in this region.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the untargeted lipidomics market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL UNTARGETED LIPIDOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Clinical Diagnostic Drug Research and Discovery Treatment Others GLOBAL UNTARGETED LIPIDOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PLATFORM Mass spectrometry Gas chromatography Nuclear magnetic Resonance Liquid Chromatography Others GLOBAL UNTARGETED LIPIDOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Others

UNTARGETED LIPIDOMICS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-9000

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market by Indication (Peripartum Cardiomyopathy, Congenital Heart Disease), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Inflammatory Diseases Treatment Market by Disease Indication (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Asthma & COPD), Treatment (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids), End User (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Synoptophore Market by Product Type (Manual and Automatic), Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Sympathomimetics in Glaucoma Therapy Market by Drug (Dipivefrin, Apraclonidine), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Erysipeloid Treatment Market by Drug Type (Erythromycin, Penicillin), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.