Global Physical Security Market Size To Worth USD 209.52 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.4%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Physical Security Market Size is to grow from USD 112.67 billion in 2022 to USD 209.52 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Physical security refers to the measures put in place to protect physical assets, such as buildings, equipment, and people, from unauthorized access, damage, theft, or other physical harm. These measures may include access controls, surveillance systems, locks, barriers, and alarms, as well as policies and procedures designed to minimize the risks of physical threats. Physical security is essential for ensuring the safety and security of personnel, information, and property, and is often a critical component of overall security strategies for organizations of all types and sizes.

This research report categorizes the market for physical security market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the physical security market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the physical security market.

The global physical security market is analyzed by component (systems and services), by organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), end-user (transportation, government, banking & finance, utility & energy, residential, industrial, retail, commercial, hospitality, and others), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), with analysis and forecast from 2022 to 2032.

The services component segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period

Based on components, the global physical security market is segmented into systems and services. The services component segment in the physical security market is expected to grow due to the increasing complexity of physical security technology and the need for specialized expertise in installing, configuring, and maintaining these systems. Additionally, many organizations are seeking to outsource their physical security needs to third-party service providers to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. This creates opportunities for service providers to offer a range of services such as installation, integration, maintenance, and consulting, and to develop long-term relationships with clients.

The government segment held more than 21.4% revenue share of the market in 2022

Based on end-user, the global physical security market is segmented into transportation, government, banking & finance, utility & energy, residential, industrial, retail, commercial, hospitality, and others. The government segment held the largest market share in 2022. This is due to the fact that government agencies are responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, such as airports, seaports, government buildings, and public utilities, from potential threats. In addition, governments are responsible for maintaining public safety and order, which requires a significant investment in physical security measures. Government agencies also tend to have larger budgets than private companies, which allows them to invest more in physical security technology and personnel. As a result, the government segment has consistently been a major contributor to the growth of the physical security market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the physical security market due to its rapidly developing economy, increasing urbanization, and rising security concerns. The region has a large population and a significant number of businesses that require robust security solutions. The growth of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the region is driving demand for integrated security systems that can be centrally managed and monitored. Additionally, the region has a high adoption of cloud-based security solutions, particularly in countries such as China and India. The increasing awareness and adoption of advanced security technologies, such as artificial intelligence and analytics-based solutions, are further propelling the growth of the physical security market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global physical security market include Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Axis Communications, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Genetec, Avigilon Corporation, Hanwha Techwin, FLIR Systems, Assa Abloy AB, Tyco International, Hikvision Digital Technology, Dahua Technology, Siemens AG, and NEC Corporation.

