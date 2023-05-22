Global Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Plastics and Composites in Automobile Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (PE, PP, PVC), Application (Blown & Cast Film, Wires & Cables, Pipes & Tubes, Fibers & Raffia), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fluoropolymer processing aid market is projected to reach at USD 1.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The rising consumption of different polymers has led to the increased usage of fluoropolymer processing aid for the manufacture of polymers for varied industrial and commercial applications.

Fluoropolymer processing aid are helpful in enriching the polymers' processing ability. Fluoropolymer processing aids are majorly used in PP to making the final product look flawless.

Polyethylene accounted for the major share in 2022

Polyethylene segment led the fluoropolymer processing aid market with a market size of USD 600,910 thousand in 2022 and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period of 2023 - 2028. Within the polyethylene classification, LLDPE accounted for the largest market share of overall polyethylene segment, in terms of volume, in 2022.

Wires & Cables is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for fluoropolymer processing aid market during the forecast period, in terms of value

The wires & cables application accounted for a market share of the fluoropolymer processing aid market worldwide, in terms of value, in 2022. This application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% which is the second highest during the period of 2023 - 2028. They are majorly used to enhance the product quality and to reduce melt fracture, extruder torque, screw spillage. This may help to lessen friction between polymer and processing equipment.

Middle East & Africa had the second highest CAGR for fluoropolymer processing aid in the past years, in terms of value, based on region

Middle East & Africa grew at a rate of 2.74% during the period of 2023 - 2028 which is the second highest among the other regions. Growing population and interests towards urbanization initiatives has led to increased consumption of plastics, especially in the building and construction segment. The fluoropolymer processing aid market is expected to grow supported by industrial expansion and technological developments during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Fluoropolymer Processing Aids for Consumer Goods and Packaging Industries in Asia-Pacific

Increased Demand for Production of Blown Films & Cast Films

Restraints

Shift Toward PFAS-Free Alternatives in Commercial and Industrial Products

Implementation of Stringent Regulation Policies for Using Fluoropolymer Processing Aids

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Plastics and Composites in Automobile Industry

Challenges

Higher Cost of Fluoropolymer Processing Aids Compared with Other Processing Aids

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market, by Polymer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyethylene

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Packaging Products to Propel Market Growth

7.2.2 HDPE

7.2.2.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry to Drive Market

7.2.3 LDPE

7.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Food Packaging Applications to Fuel Market

7.2.4 LLDPE

7.2.4.1 Increased Growth in Consumer Goods and Packaging Industries to Propel Market

7.2.5 Other PE

7.3 Polypropylene

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Fuel Market

7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.4.1 Rising Construction Activities in Developing Countries to Boost Market

7.5 Other Polymer Types

7.5.1 Polyurethane

7.5.2 Polyamides

7.5.3 Polycarbonates

8 Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blown Films & Cast Films

8.2.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality Clean Films to Augment Asia-Pacific Market

8.3 Wires & Cables

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Electronic Goods to Increase Consumption of Fluoropolymer Processing Aids

8.4 Pipes & Tubes

8.4.1 Growing Construction Industry to Increase Market Demand

8.5 Fibers & Raffia

8.5.1 Need for High Quality in Final Output to Drive Market

8.6 Other Applications

9 Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent Market

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Adplast

Ampacet Corporation

Arkema

Astra Polymers

Blend Colours Pvt. Ltd.

Capital Colours

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kandui Industries Private Limited

Micromb

Nova Chemicals Corporate

Plastiblends

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Polytechs

Samtone Industries

Shanghai Lanpoly Polymer Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Up-Fluorochem Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Sri Vasavi Pigments

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

The Chemours Company

Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0ywmb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment