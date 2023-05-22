IDEX Biometrics nomination committee proposal to 2023 annual general meeting

The nomination committee proposes that the following board shall be elected:

Mr. Lawrence Ciaccia is elected as chair of the Board for a period of two years. Ms. Deborah Lee Davis, Ms. Annika Olsson, Mr. Morten Opstad, Ms. Adriana Saitta and Mr. Stephen A. Skaggs are elected as board members for a period of two years.

Of the proposed board, four (67%) live in the EU/EEA or the UK. Three (50%) are female.

The nomination committee proposes that the nomination committee shall be reelected as follows:

Mr. Robert N. Keith is elected as chair of the Nomination Committee for a period of two years. Mr. Harald Voigt is elected as member of the Nomination Committee for a period of two years. Mr. Håvard Nilsson continues as member of the Nomination Committee for the second year of his term.

The nomination committee proposes that the board remuneration and remunaration to the nomination committee from the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting until the date of the 2023 Annual General Meeting shall be tha same as in the preceding year.

The full text of the nomination committee’s proposal to the 2023 annual general meeting in IDEX Biometrics ASA is enclosed.

