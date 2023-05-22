Worldwide MNO-MVNO (Mobile Network Operators/Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2023-2024: Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MNO-MVNO (Mobile Network Operators - Mobile Virtual Network Operators) 2023-2024 (Special Combo Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Worldwide MNO-MVNO (Mobile Network Operators - Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2023-2024 will help telecom service providers conduct business with mobile network operators throughout the globe. This latest, 'Worldwide MNO-MVNO Directory' features 1620+ operators, 217+ countries from across the globe.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within mobile operator businesses. The 2023 special combo edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition.

Over the past 16 years, these Directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

Who should read it?

Anyone looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, IT companies, and more.

Featuring important operator business info -to- management contacts of key executives holding influential roles, this directory combo offers the following information for any mobile operator business across the globe:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region

Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio (2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G, LTE-Advanced, etc.), no. of Subscribers, Market Share, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details, Key Executives (5-10 on average)

Online presence - website/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition:

Worldwide coverage featuring whopping 1620+ Operators (both MNO & MVNOs) from 217+ countries

100% anti-spam US Law & European GDPR compliant

11000+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts. Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Delivered in PDF/ Excel Formats. New user friendly PDF & easy to integrate XLS design

With detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered. Giving clear and precise understanding of the worldwide telecom market

1-Update free of cost within 1st year of purchase (subject to availability).

Key Topics Covered:

A. Worldwide MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2023-2024

A1. Executive Summary

A2. Team Interview/ Questions Answered by the Report

A3. Africa MNO Directory 2023-2024

A4. Asia Pacific (including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2023-2024

A5. Europe MNO Directory 2023-2024

A6. Latin America MNO Directory 2023-2024

A7. Middle East MNO Directory 2023-2024

A8. North America MNO Directory 2023-2024

B. Worldwide MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2023-2024

B1. Executive Summary

B2. Team Interview/ Questions Answered by the Report

B3. Africa MVNO Directory 2023-2024

B4. Asia Pacific (including Australia & New Zealand) MVNO Directory 2023-2024

B5. Europe MVNO Directory 2023-2024

B6. Latin America MVNO Directory 2023-2024

B7. Middle East MVNO Directory 2023-2024

B8. North America MVNO Directory 2023-2024

