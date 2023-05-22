Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Report (2023-2028): Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market (2023-2028) by Type, Materials, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market is estimated to be USD 551.1 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 772.22 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand from Construction Sector

Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete

Increasing Influence of Nanoparticles on the Strength of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete

Growth in Infrastructure Investment and Industrialization

Restraints

Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries

Unstable Economics Cycle

Opportunities

Development of New Products and Services

Challenges

Lack of Awareness

Market Segmentations



The Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market is segmented based on Type, Materials, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Slurry-infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON), Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC), and Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC).

By Materials, the market is classified into Admixtures, Cement, and Sand & Quartz Flour.

By Application, the market is classified into Residential, Infrastructure, and Commercial.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ACC Ltd., Freyssinet Ltd., ITW Performance Polymers, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Sika Ag, TAKTL LLC, Ultratech Cement Ltd., Vicat SA, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $551.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $772.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market, By Type



7 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market, By Materials



8 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market, By Application



9 Americas' Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market



10 Europe's Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market



12 APAC's Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ACC Ltd.

ceEntek Pte Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Chryso UK Ltd.

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG

Freyssinet Ltd.

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Heidelbergcement Ag

Hi-Con

Holcim Group

ITW Performance Polymers

MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. Kg

Metalco S.r.l

Sika Ag

TAKTL LLC

Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Vicat SA

