Extrusion Machinery Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Plastic Products Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extrusion Machinery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global extrusion machinery market is expected to grow from $7.31 billion in 2022 to $7.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The extrusion machinery market is expected to grow to $9.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The growing demand for plastic products is expected to boost the growth of the extrusion machinery market going forward. Plastic products refer to synthetically produced compounds that are made from polymers. Plastic extrusion machines are used to shape plastic into the variety of shapes, sizes, and structures needed to produce a wide range of items. Hence, the growing demand for plastic products will result in demand for extrusion machinery.

For instance, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, a US-based authority for the environment with programs focusing on climate, nature, pollution, sustainable development, and more, the global primary plastic output is expected to increase to 1,100 million tons by 2050 from the current 400 million tons per year. And a whopping 36% of all plastics made are used in packaging, including single-use items for food and drink containers that are disposed of in landfills or as uncontrolled trash in a whopping 85% of cases. Therefore, the growing demand for plastic products is driving the growth of the extrusion machinery market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the extrusion machinery market. Major companies operating in the extrusion machinery market are focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in September 2021, Uniloy Inc., a US-based blow molding machine and mold technology company, launched the all-electric Uniloy UCS.E continuous extrusion shuttle machine.

The unique feature of UCS.E is its focus on producing bottles, containers, and technological components in sizes ranging from 50 ml to 30 l. Its processing capabilities allow users to create anything from small cosmetic containers to huge industrial packaging, and it has co-extrusion capabilities of up to 7 layers, including bio-resins and post-consumer resins (PCR). The UCS.E consumes 40% less energy than a conventional hydraulic shuttle machine due to Uniloy's all-electric platform.



In June 2022, Kautec Solutions, a Spain-based manufacturer of all types of equipment for aluminum extrusion processes using innovative field and cloud-connected technologies, acquired Tecalex for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Kautec will have access to all of Tecalex's knowledge, making Kautec the sole producer of extrusion equipment officially permitted to produce replacement parts and Tecalex-original components. Tecalex is a Spain-based company dedicated to the manufacture of machinery for aluminum extrusion profiles.



North America was the largest region in the extrusion machinery market in 2022. The regions covered in the extrusion machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the extrusion machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for extrusion machinery? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The extrusion machinery market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Single-Screw; Twin-Screw

2) By Material: Metals; Polymers; Concrete; Ceramics; Foodstuffs

3) By Process: Cold Extrusion; Hot Extrusion; Friction Extrusion; Other Processes

4) By End-Use: Construction; Consumer Goods; Automotive; Packaging; Other End-Uses



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.02 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Extrusion Machinery Market Characteristics



3. Extrusion Machinery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Extrusion Machinery Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Extrusion Machinery Market Size And Growth



6. Extrusion Machinery Market Segmentation

7. Extrusion Machinery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Extrusion Machinery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Extrusion Machinery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH

AMUT S.P.A.

Hegler Plastik GmbH

Bausano & Figli S.p.A.

Windsor Machines Pvt. Ltd.

Milacron

Extrusion Technik USA Inc.

Yean Horng Machinery Co. Ltd.

Everplast Machinery Co. Ltd.

Graham Engineering

Reifenhauser Inc.

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

Itib Machinery International

UNION Officine Meccaniche S.p.A

BC Extrusion Holding GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qs90r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment