[Latest News] Thermoformed Plastics Market to Worth $59.74 Bn by 2027 | With 5.7% CAGR

Pune, India, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoformed plastics market size is expected to reach USD 59.74 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growing awareness about hygienic packaged food products is expected to foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Thermoformed Plastics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 40.59 billion in 2019.

Thermoformed plastics are a type of plastic material that undergoes a manufacturing process called thermoforming. Thermoforming involves heating a sheet of plastic until it becomes pliable and then shaping it into a specific form using a mold or by vacuum forming. Once the plastic cools and solidifies, it retains its shape.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Thermoformed Plastics Market:

Fabri-Kal Corp. (U.S.)

Pactiv LLC (U.S.)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

D&W Fine Pack LLC (U.S.)

Genpak LLC (U.S.)

Dart Container Corp. (U.S.)

Sabert Corporation (U.S.)

Anchor Packaging (U.S.)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

C.M. Packaging (Netherlands)

Other Key Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 59.74 billion Market Size in 2019 40.59 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 100 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Plastic Type

By Thermoforming Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Thermoformed plastics Market Growth Drivers Significant Demand for Packaged Food to Enable Growth Disturbed Production of Plastics to Impede Business Amid Coronavirus

Geographic Segment Analysed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Driver :

Significant Demand for Packaged Food to Enable Growth

The increasing demand for packaged food owing to the evolving habits of consumers will foster the healthy growth of the thermoformed plastics market. The increasing income and expenditure are factors expected to contribute positively to the thermoformed plastics market growth. The high-barrier properties, extended shelf-life, and contamination prevention of thermoformed plastics make it suitable for food packaging, thus boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing need for sturdy packaging in convenience foods products will spur demand for such plastics. The surging population has resulted in increasing food production to cater to the needs of consumers, in turn aiding the growth of the market. The increasing urbanization in rural areas will have a positive effect on the market. The infrastructural development and technological advancements in packaging techniques will bolster the significant growth of the market.

Disturbed Production of Plastics to Impede Business Amid Coronavirus

The declined plastic production and supply is expected to have a drastic impact on the global thermoformed plastics market. The closed manufacturing facilities due to the lockdown imposed by governments will aggravate the business in the forthcoming years. The disruption caused by the pandemic has severely affected the supply chain of dairy products, medicines, sanitizers, food, disinfectants, face masks, and others. However, the improving situation will urge governments to lift lockdowns, in turn, stabilizing the manufacturing sector and promoting the market.

Regional Analysis :

Prospering Healthcare Sector to Aid Growth in North America

The thermoformed plastics market in North America is expected to experience a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and technological advancements in the packaging industry. The growing demand for medicines and drugs in the healthcare sector will contribute excellently to the market. The evolving consumer lifestyle and disposable income will favor the healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable share during the forecast period owing to the growing polymer formulations in developing nations such as China and India. China is the largest supplier of plastics products. The rapid urbanization and improved living standard of people can have a tremendous effect on the thermoformed plastics market in the region. Moreover, the growing automotive and construction sector is likely to fuel demand for thermoformed plastics in the region.

Key Development :

July 2020: Anchor Packaging LLC, announced it has acquired Panoramic Inc. manufacturer of thermoformed products. This acquisition will broaden the offering to produce, attract bakery, confectionery customers, and deli.

