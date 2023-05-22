Global Compound Feed Market Size To Grow USD 781.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.2%

New York, United States , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Compound Feed Market Size is to grow from USD 513.7 billion in 2022 to USD 781.3 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the projected period. Compound feed is important in the global food sector because it offers a nutritious and safe source of animal protein. Compound feed for the growing livestock rearing and veterinary industries is in high demand as consumer demand for meat and dairy products rises. Furthermore, the market expansion is expected to be fueled by the expansion of both national and global food chains and restaurants.

The global compound feed market is an enormous and rapidly expanding industry that is critical in meeting the nutritional needs of livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. Compound feed is a combination of various raw materials such as grains, cereals, soybean meal, and other essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals that are designed to provide animals with a balanced diet. Compound feed demand is primarily driven by the growing global population and the resulting increase in demand for animal protein. Global livestock and poultry production have increased in response to rising demand for animal protein. As compound feed is an essential component of the animal's diet, demand for it has increased. Demand for compound feed is expected to rise as livestock and poultry production continues to rise. Because of the continued reliance on traditional feeding methods, the penetration rate of feed for livestock is relatively low in developing countries. Farmers in countries also select their ingredients and prepare formulations for animal feed. Despite countries' large livestock populations, these practices are outdated and result in lower consumption of commercial feeding.

Global Compound Feed Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient (Cakes & Meals, Cereals, By-products, and Supplements), By Form (Pellets, Mash, and Crumbles), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, and Aquaculture), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The cereals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global compound feed market during the forecast period.

The global compound feed market is segmented by ingredients into cakes & meals, cereals, by-products, and supplements. Cereals are expected to have the largest share of the global compound feed market during the forecast period. The widespread availability and affordability of cereal grains can be attributed to the increase.

The pellets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global compound feed market during the forecast period.

The global compound feed market is divided into three forms: pellets, mash, and crumbles. Among these, the pellets segment is expected to account for the majority of the global compound feed market during the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to the numerous advantages that pellets offer, such as improved feed conversion rates, reduced waste, and ease of handling and storage.

The poultry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global compound feed market over the projected period.

The global compound feed market is divided into four segments based on livestock: poultry, ruminants, swine, and aquaculture. Over the forecast period, the poultry segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global compound feed market. The increase can be attributed to the high demand for poultry meat and eggs around the world.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global compound feed market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global compound feed market over the projected period. The dominance of the region is due to high animal production and meat consumption as a result of high incomes. The region has a thriving livestock industry and several major feed manufacturers. North America is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global compound feed market during the forecast period. The growing demand for meat and dairy products, as well as technological advancements in the animal feed industry, are driving the North American compound feed market. The United States is the region's largest market, accounting for the majority of market share.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, ADM purchased a feed mill in Polomolok, South Cotabato, from South Sunrays Milling Corporation in order to provide a diverse range of cutting-edge products to meet Asia's demand for innovative and high-quality animal nutrition products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Compound Feed Market include ADM, New Hope Group, Alltech, Inc., Weston Milling Group, BRF, Tyson Foods, Inc, Cargill, Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods, Land O’Lakes, Nutreco N.V., Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd, Feed One Co., and Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Compound Feed Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Compound Feed Market, By Ingredient

Cakes & Meals

Cereals

By-products

Supplements

Global Compound Feed Market, By Form

Pellets

Mash

Crumbles

Global Compound Feed Market, By Livestock

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Global Compound Feed Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



