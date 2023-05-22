Pin Mills Market Share is Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% to Top US$ 1.31 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global pin mills market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.31 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.



Pin mills are a type of impact mills that are commonly used for grinding, pulverizing, and reducing the particle size of materials in various industries such as food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic. As industries are becoming more specialized and diverse in their requirements, there is a growing need for pin mills that can handle specific materials, particle sizes, and production capacities.

Key Players

Classifier Milling Systems

FREWITT SWITZERLAND

Lessine

Messmine Machinery

Mill Powder Tech Solutions

Sturtevant Inc.

Mynade Group CO, Ltd.

Munson Machinery Co, Ltd.

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems



Manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing customized pin mills that are tailored to the specific needs of their clients. Customization involves a range of features such as material handling systems, discharge arrangements, motor and drive configurations, and control systems. Manufacturers also offer testing and analysis services to help clients optimize their pin mill processes and achieve the desired quality and efficiency.

The customization trend is particularly evident in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, where there is a need for precise control over particle size and product quality. Customized pin mills can help these industries to achieve their production goals more efficiently and effectively, while also improving product consistency and reducing waste.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pin mills market is valued at US$ 747.95 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for pin mills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 1.31 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of pin mills in the United Kingdom are projected to reach US$ 80.17 million by 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%.



There is a growing trend towards the customization of pin mills to meet specific requirements of different industries. Manufacturers are developing pin mills that can handle a wide range of materials, produce different particle sizes, and operate at different speeds, temperatures, and pressures, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The pin mills market is highly competitive with several established players and a large number of new entrants. The market is characterized by the presence of both local and international players, offering a range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of customers.

The market is also influenced by factors such as pricing strategies, distribution networks, and customer service. Players in the market are adopting various strategies such as offering competitive prices, expanding their distribution channels, and providing after-sales support to differentiate themselves from competitors.

In February 2021, Munson Machinery Company, Inc. introduced a new CIM-18-S316 pin mill, which is designed to process a wide range of materials, including powders, pellets, and crystals.



Competitive Landscape

The market players are focusing on product innovation, research and development, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In addition to established pin mill suppliers, there are several startups and emerging players in the market offering innovative solutions. These players are leveraging advanced technologies and business models to gain a foothold in the market and compete with established players.

The market is also influenced by factors such as pricing strategies, distribution networks, and customer services. Players in the market are adopting various strategies such as offering competitive prices, expanding their distribution channels, and providing after-sales support to differentiate themselves from competitors.

The market for pin mills is highly competitive with players focusing on innovation, differentiation, and customer-centric strategies to gain a competitive edge.

In June 2021, Hosokawa Micron Group launched a new Alpine CW Contraplex pin mill. The new pin mill is designed to deliver high performance, reliability, and versatility in a compact and energy-efficient package.

In 2020, Kemutec Group Inc. introduced a new range of pin mills that offer increased throughput, precision grinding, and low energy consumption. The company also expanded its distribution network in Europe and Asia to reach more customers.

Key Segments of Pin Mills Industry Research

By Material: Carbon Steel Stainless Steel

By Disc Diameter: Less Than 12 Inches 12 to 18 Inches 18 to 24 Inches Above 24 Inches

By End Use: Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Chemicals & Petrochemicals Minerals

By Power Capacity: Less Than 20 HP 20 to 50 HP 50 to 100 HP Above 100 HP

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pin mills market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (carbon steel, stainless steel), disc diameter (less than 12 inches, 12 to 18 inches, 18 to 24 inches, above 24 inches), power capacity (less than 20 HP, 20 to 50 HP, 50 to 100 HP, above 100 HP), and end use (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, minerals), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Pin Mills Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Pin Mills sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Pin Mills demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Pin Mills Market during the forecast period?



