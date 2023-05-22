Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Competitive Analysis Report 2023-2027

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2023-2027 - Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Raytheon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT analysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging.

The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities



Global Defense Spending on a Historic High and Poised for Rapid, Medium-Term Growth:



The Russia-Ukraine war has been a watershed moment, or 'Zeitenwende', geopolitically having brought back the spectre of war over Europe back to life after almost 3 decades following Russia's military resurgence and is showing no signs of abating even after heading into its second year.

Russia's looming threat and ongoing antics in Ukraine have effectively led to a renaissance in defense spending across Europe with surging defense budgets & overhaul of defense industrial base for the rapid production ramp-up required after decades of hibernation



China's rapid military build-up & emergence as the regional belligerent power in the Asia-Pacific has other nations in the region spooked up setting off one of the biggest arms race in the APAC marked by Japan's redefined strategic posture for defense, India's rapid build-up of military capabilities to counter China's bellicosity and Australia's virtual defense renaissance besides the emergence of regional security cooperation frameworks, alliances & pacts, like QUAD & AUKUS, aimed at containing China.

The U.S.-China faceoff is further escalating over China's ascent as a revisionist state with a rapid military build-up and steadily growing global economic & diplomatic influence with the U.S. officially terming China as the strongest & most serious, long-term rival globally.

The traditional West vs. East fault line & rivalry, thus, is visible clearly once again and has been driving defense spending & military rearmament globally following the emergence of an unprecedented & rapidly evolving Russia-China cooperative axis, thereby, turning out to be a real windfall for the global defense industrial base



Defense Industrial Base Globally Growth-Bound and Geared towards Rapid Ramp-Up of Production Rates:



The ongoing U.S. & NATO military assistance to Ukraine from existing stocks needing backfilling of inventories, the focus of U.S. defense spending towards maintaining traditional overmatch over adversaries focused on developing next generation capabilities through accelerated R&D pursuits and the need for replacement of ageing defense equipment with next generation systems & technologies have collectively been driving the significant increase in investment outlay towards defense backed by steady increases in U.S. defense budget over the recent years.

A number of new, large-scale defense contracts of strategic nature, scale, scope & long term horizon have already been initiated or awarded over the recent years, including, the B-21 LRSB, JLTV, FVL, NGAD and the Virginia & Columbia class submarine programs while many more are in the offing, including, the U.S. Army's OMFV program to replace Bradleys and the development of Hypersonic weapons for the USAF & the USN.

Europe, under NATO, is treading a similar pathway with defense spending by NATO alliance members having grown by 23% over 2018-2022 with focus on getting the defense spending to the 2% of GDP level which has been achieved by a majority of NATO members by 2022 marking a renaissance for the European defense industrial base after decades of slump



The defense industrial base located across the U.S. & Europe is gearing up to rapidly ramp-up production rates over near term to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems following the extraordinary rate at which they are being used in Ukraine, given that almost 13 years worth of Javelin & Stinger stocks have already been utilized, and to meet growing international demand for them following the return of the era of great power competition.

The global defense spending, thus, is projected to reach the record $2.5 trillion level by 2027 following a virtual defense renaissance globally with the industry gearing up to ramp up production rates to unprecedented rates & levels over near to medium term



Supply Side-Led Market Scenario:



The near-term outlook for the Aerospace & Defense industry contrastingly is going to be dominated by the supply side for sure and the situation could be termed as difficult, complex & challenging marked by supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks, constraints & labor shortages in an uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation levels & monetary policy tightening underway across most markets by central banks to contain it.

The situation has been gradually ameliorating but is likely to hinder plans being chalked out by the industry OEMs to ramp up production rates to the levels being anticipated over near term. The emerging geopolitical challenges, conflicts & tensions and ongoing power plays are likely to provide significant growth opportunities to the global aerospace & defense industry over near to medium term with defense budgets across most nations headed northwards

Key Topics Covered:



Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Global A&D Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Latest & Upcoming Global Defense Programs - Program Factsheets & Analysis - North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific

Program Size

Scale & Scope

Competing OEMs

Program Stage & Status

Contract Awards

Latest Developments

Upcoming Milestones

Program Outlook

Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2023-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027

Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

