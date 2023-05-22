Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Report 2023: Building-Related Energy-Efficiency Policies and Regulations Present Opportunities

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market by Type (PB, PM), Insulation Material (EPS, MW), End-use (Residential, Non-residential), Component (Adhesive, Insulation Board), Thickness (1-2 Inches, 3-6 Inches) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market for exterior insulation and finish system is estimated to be USD 99.2 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 160.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Exterior insulation and finish system is used as non-load bearing external cladding system for buildings.

It is used to provide insulation, water resistance, and a finished surface. These are also known by names like external wall insulation system (EIWS) and external thermal insulation cladding system (ETICS). These are used on external walls and facades and help in increasing the energy efficiency of a building. The reduction in energy consumption and focus on green buildings, and stringent regulations to control greenhouse gas emissions are driving the market growth of exterior insulation and finish system market in the forecast period.

By Type, Polymer-based (PB) accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Exterior insulation and finish system market has been segmented by type, such as Polymer-based (PB) and Polymer-modified (PM). The polymer based system uses EPS insulation adhered to the substrate with fiberglass mesh embedded in a nominal 1.6mm base coat. The polymer modified system uses extruded polystyrene insulation (XPS) along with a base coat that is cementitious applied over mechanically attached glass fiber reinforcing mesh. The polymer based system is the most common and dominates the market.

By insulation material, EPS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022

The Exterior insulation and finish system market is categorized based on different insulation materials such as EPS, MW and others. These are the several types of insulation board used in the EIFS. Mineral wool insulation is made of industrial waste material. XPS (extruded polystyrene), PU (polyurethane), PF (phenolic foam) etc. are included in others. XPS is a type of closed-cell insulation that is frequently utilized in renovation and new construction projects. XPS insulation is often only offered in square or rectangular boards with predefined dimensions due to the manufacturing process. Mineral wool insulation is made of industrial waste material and is fire resistant. Expanded polystyrene or EPS can be moulded and sliced into a variety of shapes, making it exceedingly adaptable. A flat board is the most typical shape for use in new buildings and remodeling. It is the most cost-effective and hence dominates the exterior insulation and finish system market.

By End-use sector, Non-residential segment accounted for the biggest market share in 2022

Exterior insulation and finish system market is categorized as exterior insulation and finish system required for residential and non-residential construction works. The non-residential sector is projected to dominate the market due to increased focus on energy efficient and green buildings. These systems are widely used in non-residential units like hospitals, laboratories, malls, multipurpose halls, gymnasiums, offices, cinema theaters etc.

North America is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the exterior insulation and finish system market during the forecast period

The North American region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the exterior insulation and finish system market, US, Canada, and Mexico in the region being included. Due to increased economic development and focus on energy efficient buildings there is significant growth expected in the exterior insulation and finish system market. The growing trend of construction of green buildings to combat global warming and increasing energy costs drives the market growth of the exterior insulation and finish system market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Investments in Construction Industry

Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Need to Reduce Energy Consumption and Focus on Green Buildings

Introduction of Rebates and Tax Credits

Restraints

Health Risks Resulting from Use of Toxic Chemicals as Raw Materials

Availability of Alternative Green Insulation Material

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Building-Related Energy-Efficiency Policies and Regulations

Challenges

Limited Awareness Among End-users

Lack of Skilled Workers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $99.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $160.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Exterior Insulation Finish System Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymer-based (Pb)

7.3 Polymer-Modified (Pm)

8 Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Insulation Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Expanded Polystyrene (Eps)

8.3 Mineral Wool (Mw)

8.4 Others

9 Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adhesive

9.3 Insulation Board

9.4 Base Coat

9.5 Reinforcement

9.6 Finish Coat

10 External Insulation and Finish System Market, by Thickness

10.1 Introduction

10.2 1-2 Inches

10.3 3-6 Inches

10.4 More Than 6 Inches

11 External Insulation and Finish System Market, by End-use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.3 Non-Residential

11.3.1 Commercial Buildings

11.3.2 Industrial Buildings

11.3.3 Other Non-Residential Buildings

12 Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent & Related Market

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adex Systems

Atlas Eps

BASF SE

Cabot Gypsum

Dow

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Durabond Products Ltd.

Durock Alfacing International Limited

Energex Wall Systems

IPA Systems, Inc.

Kingspan Group PLC

Master Builders Solutions

Master Wall, Inc.

Omega Products International

Owens Corning

Parex USA, Inc.

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain

SFS Group AG

Sika Corporation

STO SE & Co. KGaA

Terraco Group

The Raymond Group

Wacker Chemie AG

