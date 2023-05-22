Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market Report 2023: Need to Accelerate Processes and Timeline and Reduce Drug Development & Discovery Costs Drives Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market by Offering (Software & Services), Technology (Machine Learning), Functionality (Gene Sequencing, Gene Editing), Application (Diagnostics, Drug discovery), End-user (Pharma, Hospitals), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 0.5 billion in 2023 to USD 2 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to the need to accelerate processes and timeline and reduce drug development and discovery, and improving computing power and declining hardware cost among other factors. However, the lack of curated genomic data and data privacy concerns are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Deep learning: The fastest-growing segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market for machine learning, by type

The deep learning segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the infection surveillance services market during the forecast. Deep learning methods have dominated computational modeling strategies in genomics, where they are used to address a variety of questions ranging from the understanding of protein binding from DNA sequences, epigenetic modifications, predicting gene expression from epigenetic marks, or predicting the methylation state of single cells. The growing demand for accelerated genome sequencing analysis workflows and the need to improve the function of gene editing tools is expected to propel market growth.

The genome sequencing segment is anticipated to be the largest artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market, by functionality, during the forecast period

Based on functionality, the market is segmented into genome sequencing, gene editing, clinical workflows, and predictive genetic testing & preventive medicine. The genome sequencing segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the use of AI solutions to identify chromosomal disorders, dysmorphic syndromes, teratogenic disorders, and single-gene disorders.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market during the forecast period

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market during the forecast period. The major drivers of market growth are the increasing adoption of AI-based tools in genomic research and drug discovery, favorable government initiatives, growing EMR adoption, increasing patient data volume, increasing venture capital funding, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population. Moreover, the potential for AI in advancing R&D activities has also attracted attention to this sector.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Accelerate Processes and Timeline and Reduce Drug Development & Discovery Costs

Increased Partnerships and Collaborations Among Players and Growing Investments in AI in Genomics

Rising Adoption of AI in Precision Medicine

Explosion in Bioinformatics Data and Genomic Datasets

Improving Computing Power and Declining Hardware Cost

Restraints

Lack of Skilled AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software

Opportunities

Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems

Challenges

Lack of Curated Genomic Data

Data Privacy Concerns

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $500.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2030 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Global

