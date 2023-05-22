Global Dietary Fibers Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Popularity of Fiber Supplements Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dietary Fibers Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to report estimates, the global dietary fibers market will progress with a CAGR of 8.77% by revenue in the forecasted period 2023-2030. It is also expected to record a CAGR of 8.73% by volume during this period.



The growing awareness regarding health & nutrition and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases & digestive disorders are the prime drivers of the global market. Moreover, the enhanced preference for nutraceutical products and the increased investments in their development are also expected to favor the growth of the studied market.



Conversely, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations are likely to hinder the market growth. Additionally, the harmful effects associated with the high consumption of dietary fibers are also likely to impact the market negatively over the forecast period.



On the bright side, the rising penetration of dietary fibers in the pharma industry and the growing popularity of fiber supplements create opportunities for the market. They have also found numerous applications in the food & beverage sector. Further, the rising demand for grains & cereals and the multiple applications of soluble dietary fibers are also expected to aid the market in reaching its projected growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are the various regions assessed in the global dietary fibers market report.



North America is estimated to grow the fastest in the global market, by revenue as well as volume, over the forecast period. Healthcare practitioners are actively recommending patients in the US and Canada to gradually increase their fiber intake, so as to prevent or decrease issues like intestinal bloating and gas. The consequent increase in the demand for dietary fibers is expected to contribute to the market's growth.



On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global market, and held the largest share in 2022. There is a growing inclination towards healthy and nutritious products among consumers in this region, as a result of the rising disposable incomes and improved lifestyles. This is expected to increase their expenditure on dietary fiber food products, in turn, driving the market growth in the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The well-known companies profiled in the dietary fibers market include Ingredion Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Beneo GmbH, Tate & Lyle Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Roquette Freres, Cargill Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Batory Foods Inc, and Nexira SAS.



Kerry Group Plc produces nutrition solutions for a range of industries, including pharmaceutical and food & beverage. Under its dietary fibers product category, it offers Wellmune, a beta glucan product, and Emulgold Fibre, which is a soluble dietary fiber. Founded in 1972, the group has a workforce of over 26000 employees. Kerry Group Plc operates in over 30 countries across 6 continents. It has more than 150 manufacturing facilities around the world.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding Nutrition and Health

Enhanced Preference for Nutraceutical Products

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Digestive Disorders

Increasing Investments in the Nutraceutical Sector

Market Challenges

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

Stringent Regulations by Government Authorities

Harmful Effects Associated With the High Intake of Dietary Fibers

Market Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Fiber Supplements

Multiple Applications of Soluble Dietary Fibers

Growing Penetration of Dietary Fibers in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Rising Demand for Cereals and Grains

Numerous Applications of Dietary Fibers in the Food & Beverage Industry







Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Dietary Fibers Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global Dietary Fibers Market - by Product

3.1. Soluble Dietary Fibers

3.1.1. Inulin

3.1.2. Pectin

3.1.3. Beta Glucan

3.1.4. Corn Fibers

3.1.5. Other Soluble Dietary Fibers

3.2. Insoluble Dietary Fibers

3.2.1. Cellulose

3.2.2. Hemicellulose

3.2.3. Chitin & Chitosan

3.2.4. Lignin

3.2.5. Oat Bran

3.2.6. Wheat Fibers

3.2.7. Other Insoluble Dietary Fibers



4. Global Dietary Fibers Market - by Raw Material

4.1. Cereals & Grains

4.2. Fruits & Vegetables

4.3. Nuts & Seeds

4.4. Legumes



5. Global Dietary Fibers Market - by Application

5.1. Food & Beverages

5.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.3. Animal Feed

5.4. Other Applications



6. Global Dietary Fibers Market - by Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Tate & Lyle plc

Cargill Incorporated

Batory Foods Inc

Roquette Freres

Nexira Sas

the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Adm)

Beneo GmbH

Lonza Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o57n9y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.