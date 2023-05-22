Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market is Estimated to Reach the Valuation of USD 3,900.60 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research recently released a study report titled " Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market " which covers the USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and more. The report offers valuable insights into the market's opportunities and risks and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support. A nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology is employed in the widespread Bladder Cancer Diagnostics report, which presents an excellent experience to the readers or ends users. The report also consists of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in the related industry. An all-inclusive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints are key sections of this report and all of them are derived from SWOT analysis. The universal Bladder Cancer Diagnostics market analysis report saves valuable time as well as adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.



Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global bladder cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 3,900.60 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This market report also covers pricing analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Bladder cancer begins when healthy cells in the bladder lining—most commonly urothelial cells—change and grow out of control, forming a mass called a tumor. Urothelial cells also line the renal pelvis and ureters, and urethra. Cancer that develops in the renal pelvis and ureters is also considered a type of urothelial cancer and is often called upper tract urothelial cancer. In most cases, it is treated in much the same way as bladder cancer which is described in this guide. A tumor can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor is malignant, meaning it can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumor means the tumor can grow but will not spread. Benign bladder tumors are very rare.

The global bladder cancer diagnostics market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of many global players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others. The presence of these companies produces competitive prices for bladder cancer diagnostics across the region. Due to the presence of these players at regional and international levels, suppliers and manufacturers offer products with different specifications and characteristics in all budgets. The rising prevalence of bladder cancer globally is driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness of the early detection of bladder cancer is expected to drive market growth.

The report includes seven parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Pacific Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market The North America Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market The Europe Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market MEA Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Recent Development

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd acquired Stratos Genomics officially. With this acquisition, the company will also deal with the development of DNA-based sequencing for diagnostics use. This has enhanced the healthcare diagnosis segment of the company, thus leading to more revenue generation for the company.

In January 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it had completed the agreement to acquire The Binding Site Group, a global leader in specialty diagnostics. The acquisition will help in the development of the specialty diagnostics segment.

The most prominent players in the Bladder Cancer Diagnostics market include.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BD

Illumina, Inc.

Neusoft Corporation

Abbott

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

QIAGEN

Cepheid

Ambu A/S

Time Medical Holding

MinFound Medical Systems

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increase in Diagnostic Procedures for Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is among the top ten most common cancers globally, causes considerable morbidity and mortality, and is, therefore, a substantial burden for healthcare systems. Several techniques used to diagnose bladder cancer include ultrasound, Computerized Tomography (CT) scans, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and, sometimes, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans.

Treatment for bladder cancer with a slow growth rate may involve monitoring. Chemotherapy for malignant is occasionally combined with radiation therapy and stem cell transplant. People prefer the treatment and getting diagnosed more. Also, the increasing cancer rates have been a boosting factor for the increasing diagnostic product approval.

Key Market Segments Covered in Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

Test Type

Cystoscopy

Urine Lab Test

Biopsy

Imaging Test

Stages

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

Cancer Type

Transitional Cell Bladder Cancer

Squamous Cell Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer Types

End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Independent Dignostic Laboratories

Associated Labs

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Bladder Cancer Globally

Most gene mutations related to bladder cancer develop during a person's life rather than having been inherited before birth. Some of these acquired gene mutations result from exposure to cancer-causing chemicals or radiation. For instance, chemicals in tobacco smoke can be absorbed into the blood, filtered by the kidneys, and end up in urine, where they can affect bladder cells. Other chemicals may reach the bladder the same way. However, sometimes, gene changes may just be random events that sometimes happen inside a cell without having an outside cause.

Bladder cancer occurs mainly in older people. About 9 out of 10 people with this cancer are over the age of 55. The average age of people when they are diagnosed is 73. The rising cases of bladder cancer among the population are enhancing the use of bladder cancer diagnostic products and hence driving the growth of the bladder cancer diagnostics market.

Rising Awareness for the Early Diagnosis of Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer awareness month is nationally recognized in the U.S. during the month of May. It aims at bringing together the bladder tumor community to help raise awareness and shine a light on a patient population that is often overlooked. Although bladder cancer is not as common as breast or lung cancer, the need for new and innovative ways to treat bladder tumor patients has never been more critical. Research suggests that more than 720,000 patients in the U.S. are struggling with bladder cancer.

Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the bladder cancer diagnostics market with the largest market share. This share is attributable to the presence of key market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others. The rising prevalence of bladder cancer and improved imaging techniques are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period in this region.

Critical Insights Related to the Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Stages Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

