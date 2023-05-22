New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032242/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market to Reach $76.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) estimated at US$20.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$43.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 188 Featured)
- IBM Corporation
- Information Builders
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy
- Oracle Corporation
- Qlik Technologies
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Tableau Software
- TIBCO Software
- Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032242/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032242/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market to Reach $76.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032242/?utm_source=GNW