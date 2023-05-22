Dental Turbines Market Report (2023 to 2031) – KaVo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Nakanishi Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the dental turbines market was valued at US$ 176.86 million in 2022 and it will reach US$ 662.25 million by 2031. The market is expected register a CAGR of 15.80% from 2023 to 2031. The market research report includes detailed information on the industry's economics, trends, leading competitors, key regions, revenue growth drivers, prospects, and a comprehensive revenue forecast from 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing of awareness of the significance of practicing proper dental hygiene will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global dental turbines market in terms of revenue share.

Dental Turbines Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 176.86 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 662.25 million CAGR 15.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Turbine Speed, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, advances in technology, an aging population, and a growth in demand for dental surgeries and treatments are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, rising awareness of the need of excellent oral care, as well as the increased necessity for routine cleanings, exams, and other dental procedures will support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the dental turbines market from four perspectives: Product Type, Turbine Speed, End User, and Region.

· Based on the product type, the dental turbines market is segmented into electric-driven turbines, hybrid air-electric-driven turbines, and air-driven turbines.

· Based on the turbine speed, the dental turbines market is segmented into high-speed and low speed.

· Based on the end user, the dental turbines market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and others.

Product Type Segmentation

Based on the product type the dental turbines market is divided into three categories: electric-driven turbines, hybrid air-electric-driven turbines, and air-driven turbines. Because of it light weight, portability, and application in various dental procedures, the air-driven turbines segment dominates the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global dental turbines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the dental turbines market with the largest revenue share because of the rising prevalence of dental problems, an aging population, increased demand for aesthetic dentistry, growth of CAD/CAM technology applications, launch of new products, and increased R&D funding.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the dental turbines market are:

KaVo Dental

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

DentalEZ

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

A-dec, Inc.

BA International

Bien Air

Nakanishi Inc.

W&H Group

The market for dental turbines is moderately competitive, with multiple foreign businesses present. Key companies form partnerships in order to improve their market revenue share.

Recent Developments:

Micro-NX, a South Korean company that specializes in developing dental electric motors, announced the official launch of a new range of goods in August 2021, comprising contra-angle and straight handpieces used for precise preparations that can boost the completeness of prostheses.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8834

