Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Size To Exceed USD 14.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.9%

New York, United States , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Size is to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 to USD 14.9 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the projected period. Increased pest proliferation, increased sustainable agricultural activities, and growing support for government policies are driving market demand. Agricultural pheromones market growth is also attributed to increased R&D activities for developed agricultural activities, as well as rising demand for increased crop production.

Agricultural pheromones refer to the market for chemical signals or substances produced by insects and other animals to communicate with others of the same species, primarily to attract mates or repel predators. Pheromones are used in agriculture to control or monitor pests and increase crop yield by influencing insect behavior. Consumer demand for sustainable agriculture practices, concerns about the harmful effects of chemical pesticides, and technological advances that have made pheromone production more accessible and cost-effective are driving the global agricultural pheromones market. Governments all over the world are becoming more supportive of sustainable agriculture practices, offering incentives and subsidies to farmers who use agricultural pheromones. This is increasing demand for pheromones and other natural pest control methods. However, pheromones are frequently produced and distributed by specialized companies, and their availability in certain regions or countries may be limited. Farmers in these areas may find it difficult to obtain pheromones, limiting their ability to use this pest control method.

Key players are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive advantage in the market. For example, in January 2023, Bayer announced a partnership with the French company M2i Group to provide pheromone-based biological crop protection to fruit and vegetable producers worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will become the exclusive provider of select M2i products targeting lepidopteran pests in crops such as stone and pome fruits, tomatoes, and grapes.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 122 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Aggregation pheromones, Sex pheromones, and Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & nuts, Field crops, Vegetable crops, and Others), By Function (Mass trapping, Detection monitoring, Mating disruption, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032"

The sex pheromones segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture pheromones market over the forecast period.

The global agricultural pheromones market is classified into aggregation pheromones, sex pheromones, and others. Over the forecast period, the sex pheromones segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture pheromones market. The increase is due to sex pheromones' species-specific nature, their ability to be influential even in small quantities, and their nontoxicity to humans and animals. Sex pheromones are one of the most commonly used pest control methods.

The fruits & nuts segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural pheromones market during the forecast period.

The global agricultural pheromones market is classified into fruits and nuts, field crops, vegetable crops, and others. The fruits and nuts segment is expected to account for the majority of the global agricultural pheromones market during the period of projections. The high demand for pheromones in controlling pests that damage these crops, as well as the high value of these crops, can be attributed to segmental growth.

The mating disruption is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural pheromones market during the forecast period.

The global agricultural pheromones market is divided into functions such as mass trapping, detection monitoring, mating disruption, and others. Among these, mating disruption is expected to account for the majority of the global agricultural pheromones market during the projected period. The high demand for this method in controlling pests that damage crops, as well as the growing trend towards more sustainable pest management practices, can be attributed to segmental growth. This technique is commonly used in crops that produce high-value fruits and vegetables, such as grapes and strawberries.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global agricultural pheromones market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural pheromones market during the study period. This region has the largest market for agricultural pheromones, owing to the region's agricultural sector's high adoption rate of integrated pest management practices. The United States is the largest market in North America for agricultural pheromones, with a focus on crops such as apples, grapes, and almonds. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest in the global agricultural pheromones market. The market is being driven by the region's agricultural sector's increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices. China, India, and Japan are major agricultural pheromone markets, with a focus on rice, maize, and tea.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global agricultural pheromones market include Biobest Group NV, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., ISCA Technologies, Bedoukian Research, Inc., Sumi Agro France, Bioline AgroSciences Ltd., Russell IPM, Certis Europe BV, Pherobank B.V., BASF SE, Trécé Incorporated, Suterra LLC, Bio Controle, Koppert Biological Systems, Isagro Group, and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, PATS-C, a completely automatic IPM system designed specifically for strawberry crops, was introduced by Biobest. This novel scouting system aids in the control of moths and an expanding range of aphids.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market, By Type

Aggregation pheromones

Sex pheromones

Others

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market, By Crop Type

Fruits & nuts

Field crops

Vegetable crops

Others

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market, By Function

Mass trapping

Detection Monitoring

Mating disruption

Others

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



