ECARX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility-tech provider, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following investor conferences in May and June:



Evercore ISI Auto Tech & AI Forum

Date: May 24, 2023

Location: Virtual

Goldman Sachs Hybrid TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2023

Date: May 29, 2023

Location: Virtual

Mizuho Autos Conference

Date: May 30, 2023

Location: New York

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Date: June 13, 2023

Location: Chicago

Cantor Fitzgerald Tech, Mobility and Industrial Conference

Date: June 14/15, 2023

Location: New York

Roth MKM 9th Annual London Conference

Date: June 21/22, 2023

Location: London

Webcast replays from select events will be available on the Events page of the ECARX investor relations website at https://ir.ecarxgroup.com/news-events/events-calendar for a limited time. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company's products have been integrated into more than 5 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and today has more than 1,500 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

