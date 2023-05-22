Global Boat & Ship MRO Markets 2023-2030 by Type (Boat, Ships, Yacht), MRO Type (Component MRO, Dry Dock MRO, Engine MRO) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Boat & Ship MRO Market by Type (Boat, Ships, Yacht), MRO Type (Component MRO, Dry Dock MRO, Engine MRO), Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Boat & Ship MRO Market size was estimated at USD 112.91 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 119.76 billion in 2023, at a CAGR 6.52% to reach USD 187.23 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.

This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Boat & Ship MRO Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $112.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $187.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Usability Profiles

Abu Dhabi Ship Building

Babcock International Group PLC

BAE Systems Plc

Bender CCP

Fincanteri S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

HPI, LLC

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rhoads Industries Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Zamakona Yards Canarias, S.L.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.3. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by MRO Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.4. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by Application, 2022 vs 2030

4.5. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in trade and commerce between various nations and increasing use of commercial ships

5.1.1.2. Increasing boat and ship fleet and rise in number of aging vessels

5.1.1.3. Extensive use of vessels in maritime patrolling and naval exercises

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited boat & ship MRO services

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising energy consumption and growing demand for eco-friendly ships and shipping services

5.1.3.2. Introduction of robotics in shipbuilding

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Insufficient funds allocated by the governments for mid-life extension and maintenance of naval vessels

5.2. Market Trends

5.3. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.6.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.5. Industry Rivalry

5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Framework

5.9. Client Customization



6. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Boat

6.3. Ships

6.4. Yacht



7. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by MRO Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Component MRO

7.3. Dry Dock MRO

7.4. Engine MRO



8. Boat & Ship MRO Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Defense

8.4. Private

