|Series
|RIKV 23 0719
|RIKV 23 1018
|Settlement Date
|05/24/2023
|05/24/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,151
|5,003
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.680
|/
|8.599
|96.550
|/
|8.751
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|21,151
|14,803
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|4
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|4
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.680
|/
|8.599
|96.550
|/
|8.751
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.772
|/
|7.992
|96.703
|/
|8.350
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.680
|/
|8.599
|96.550
|/
|8.751
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.687
|/
|8.553
|96.573
|/
|8.690
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.772
|/
|7.992
|96.703
|/
|8.350
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.621
|/
|8.989
|96.341
|/
|9.301
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.672
|/
|8.652
|96.510
|/
|8.856
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.40
|2.96
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0719 - RIKV 23 1018
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND