Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0719 - RIKV 23 1018

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 0719RIKV 23 1018
Settlement Date 05/24/202305/24/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,1515,003
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.680/8.59996.550/8.751
Total Number of Bids Received 169
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 21,15114,803
Total Number of Successful Bids 104
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 104
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.680/8.59996.550/8.751
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.772/7.99296.703/8.350
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.680/8.59996.550/8.751
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.687/8.55396.573/8.690
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.772/7.99296.703/8.350
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.621/8.98996.341/9.301
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.672/8.65296.510/8.856
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.402.96