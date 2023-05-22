Asure’s Growth Validated with Addition to Preliminary Reconstituted Russell 3000® Index

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, has been added to the preliminary list of additions to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Formal inclusion will be effective after the US market closes on June 23, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.



Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Pat Goepel, CEO and Chairman of Asure Software, remarked on this notable achievement, stating, "Our inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index further validates our strategy. Investors are seeing the impact from our investments in technology, Sales and Marketing, and the AsureMarketplace and their confidence shows up in our market capitalization. It’s an exciting time to be at Asure.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Asure Software:

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

