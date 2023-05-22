On 8 February 2023, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 769. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 2.4 billion from 8 February until 30 June 2023, with an intention to go up to a total of DKK 5.0 billion between 8 February 2023 to 2 February 2024, depending on how the macroeconomic climate develops throughout the year.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme 2,740,000 1,728,681,728 15 May 2023 40,000 616.59

24,663,445 16 May 2023 48,000 603.64 28,974,538 17 May 2023 47,000 595.32 27,980,150 Accumulated under the programme 2,875,000 1,810,299,861

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,673,938 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

