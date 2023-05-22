2022 Clinical Trial Investigations Scorecard: Top Therapy Areas, Indications, Geographies and Sponsors

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Scorecard for Clinical Trial Investigations in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of global clinical trials with a start date between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.



Scope

The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database. The data included clinical trials with a start date between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, which were captured in the database as of February 14, 2023. The trials were analyzed and segmented by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, molecule type, and top drug trials

Reasons to Buy

Trends of 2022 trial landscape

Comparison to 2021 trial landscape

Can view top therapy areas, indications, geographies and sponsors for 2022 trials

Designated focus on completed and terminated trials for 2022

Spotlight on COVID-19

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Clinical Trial Landscape in 2022

Completed Trials in 2022

Clinical Trial Terminations in 2022

Spotlight on COVID-19 Clinical Trials for 2022

Key Findings

