Impact of the Metaverse on Aerospace and Defense, 2023 Intelligence Report - The Critical Need to Explore Cutting-edge Technologies

In a time of rising geopolitical tensions and war in Ukraine, it has never been more critical for military organizations to explore cutting-edge technologies.
The threat of a peer-level conflict will force leading military forces to modernize, seeking novel ways of organizing and operating in conventional and non-conventional conflicts. The metaverse has potential applications across all aspects of defense, including training and education, engineering, manufacturing, remote assistance, logistics, battle management, and front-line service.
Key Highlights
- An overview of the trends impacting the metaverse's adoption in the aerospace, defense, and security sector. .Metaverse technology briefing
- Case studies showcasing how companies in the ADS sector are adopting the metaverse
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the metaverse in aerospace, defense, and security
- This report explains why the metaverse will continue to grow in importance for the aerospace, defense, and security industry
- This report outlines how the correct the metaverse strategy can enhance militaries' ability to draw insights from an increasingly large volume of data sets across a variety of military domains, allowing for more timely decision making
- The investment opportunities for commercial and defense applications in the the metaverse value chain are covered
- The report also provides an overview of the metaverse activity in relating to the sector, including tech vendors and industry adopters
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Metaverse Value Chain
- Defense Challenges
- The Impact of the Metaverse on Defense
- Case Studies
- Data Analysis
- Companies and Militaries
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Lockheed Martin
- Boeing
- BAE Systems
- Hanwha
- Mitsubishi
- Aerojet Roketdyne
- Microsoft
- Airbus
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon
- IHI Corp
- Fluor
- Poongsan Corp
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- LIG Nex1
- Indian Ordnance Factories
