Impact of the Metaverse on Aerospace and Defense, 2023 Intelligence Report - The Critical Need to Explore Cutting-edge Technologies

In a time of rising geopolitical tensions and war in Ukraine, it has never been more critical for military organizations to explore cutting-edge technologies.

The threat of a peer-level conflict will force leading military forces to modernize, seeking novel ways of organizing and operating in conventional and non-conventional conflicts. The metaverse has potential applications across all aspects of defense, including training and education, engineering, manufacturing, remote assistance, logistics, battle management, and front-line service.

Key Highlights

An overview of the trends impacting the metaverse's adoption in the aerospace, defense, and security sector. .Metaverse technology briefing

Case studies showcasing how companies in the ADS sector are adopting the metaverse

Scope

This report provides an overview of the metaverse in aerospace, defense, and security

This report explains why the metaverse will continue to grow in importance for the aerospace, defense, and security industry

This report outlines how the correct the metaverse strategy can enhance militaries' ability to draw insights from an increasingly large volume of data sets across a variety of military domains, allowing for more timely decision making

The investment opportunities for commercial and defense applications in the the metaverse value chain are covered

The report also provides an overview of the metaverse activity in relating to the sector, including tech vendors and industry adopters

Reasons to Buy

Determine potential investment opportunities based on trend analysis and market projections

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the metaverse theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Defense Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Defense

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Companies and Militaries

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

BAE Systems

Hanwha

Mitsubishi

Aerojet Roketdyne

Microsoft

Airbus

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

IHI Corp

Fluor

Poongsan Corp

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

LIG Nex1

Indian Ordnance Factories

