RSM US LLP and Nogin to Deliver Enhanced Ecommerce Experience to the Middle Market

TUSTIN, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a strategic alliance with RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the nation’s leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, to deliver enhanced digital commerce solutions to RSM clients.

RSM focuses on bringing middle market clients the power of being understood by being trusted advisors with unique industry perspectives. Over the past several years, RSM has continued investing in its human capital, making strategic investments and developing business relationships to drive digital transformation across several industries.

Through this strategic alliance, Nogin will help enable RSM to execute e-commerce initiatives with enhanced agility while simultaneously delivering enterprise grade solutions that scale.

“I could not be more excited about working with RSM,” said Shahriyar Rahmati, COO and CFO of Nogin. “With decades of personal, trusted relationships across RSM, a long history of witnessing its growth in the marketplace and firsthand knowledge of the firm’s commitment to its clients, I am certain there is no firm better positioned to leverage our capabilities and assets alongside its own to the benefit of its clients. RSM uses technology to create value for its clients, which is the exact core mission of our business – creating clear win-win outcomes and bringing tangible, high ROI value to the marketplace. RSM’s over 14,000 professionals in the U.S. and 57,000 professionals across 120 countries can accelerate our growth while enabling us to work closely together on collaborative innovation.”

“Nogin has developed a highly complimentary offering called CaaS, which rapidly enables companies to either scale from zero to revenue or reignite growth in cases where technology complexity, human capital challenges or externalities have begun to distract from the core value proposition that drove early success,” said Gavin Backos, Principal and Head of Business Transformation Services at RSM US LLP. “We’re also confident that Nogin’s solution will find strong reception across our client base and further, is an excellent complement to our private equity-focused solution set. Private Equity investors are highly focused on speed, capital efficiency and scalable performance and Nogin helps us deliver on all three of those objectives and more across digital commerce.”

“With the capabilities that Nogin brings to our firm, we can enhance our work across the digital landscape by helping our clients leverage first party data, understand their customers as evolving cohorts with different behaviors and interests and drive meaningful value alongside Nogin in efforts to increase customer lifetime value for brands,” said David Noonan, principal and North American private equity leader at RSM US LLP. “The value proposition that we can build together will bring enterprise level results to our clients and provide the scalability that many businesses struggle with after achieving early success. Nogin fits squarely within our M&A 360™ framework and helps us deliver for our clients in multiple ways.”

