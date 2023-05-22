AeroNet reinvents the only dedicated redundancy service in Puerto Rico

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroNet, a leader in telecommunications solutions, announces the relaunch of its innovative DNA (Dual Network Access) redundancy service. DNA provides a dual dedicated Internet connection that guarantees uninterrupted connectivity, significantly reducing the risk of being disconnected in the event of an incident.



AeroNet's President, Gino Villarini, affirms that "redundancy in Internet connection is essential to ensure the continuity and success of any business in the digital age. Our DNA is the first and only solution in Puerto Rico that offers two independent and dedicated Internet connections using fiber optic and microwave".

The main strength of DNA lies in its dual dedicated Internet connection, which, by using different technologies, ensures actual redundancy. In the event of any failure, the transition to the backup connection is automatic and seamless, guaranteeing continuity in business operations.

Another distinctive aspect of the service is its local support. AeroNet's team of experts provides technical assistance and training to customers, ensuring efficient and personalized support.

"DNA symbolizes our constant search for innovative solutions. Our commitment to excellence allows us to offer a unique and high-quality service that meets the specific needs of the local market," adds Villarini.

This relaunch comes just before the start of the hurricane season, emphasizing the importance of having a reliable and redundant Internet service. With DNA, companies can support their growth and strengthen their position in the market.

For more information about DNA and how it can benefit your company, visit www.aeronetpr.com or contact their sales team at (787) 273-4143.

About AeroNet Wireless

AeroNet is a renowned Internet service provider in Puerto Rico, USVI, and South Florida, offering a wide range of services, including Internet access, data, VPN, managed services, and customized solutions. The company focuses on providing the most reliable and affordable high-performance Internet connection, serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations.

