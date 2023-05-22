Bath & Body Works to Launch First-Ever Fabric Care Collection This Fall 

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Bath & Body Works will bring its fragrance expertise and authority to the laundry category as it launches its first ever fabric care collection. Ahead of the launch, the beloved retailer is giving its most loyal customers a voice in shaping how the assortment comes to life.



“We are constantly looking for ways to elevate our brand, optimize our core business and bring innovative new ideas to Bath & Body Works customers,” said Julie Rosen, President at Bath & Body Works. “Knowing our customers love to experience their favorite fragrances in a multitude of ways, we’re looking forward to leveraging our core strengths and competitive advantage in fragrance and innovation to expand into this brand-new category.”

The launch of the laundry category is a direct result of enthusiastic customer requests to bring the retailer’s beloved fragrances to laundry care. Bath & Body Works’ consumer research indicates that 77% of shoppers love getting complimented about the scent they wear, and the company is seizing the opportunity to reinvent the laundry category and give consumers a way to bring their favorite fragrances to yet another part of their lives.

Beginning today through May 29, members of My Bath & Body Works loyalty program can cast their votes for their favorite fragrance across 14 Bath & Body Works-exclusive scents coming to the fabric care category later this year.

"Our customers guide every decision we make so we’ve integrated voting technology within our loyalty platform to enable customers to directly influence how we launch products for the first time ever," said Jamie Sohosky, Chief Marketing Officer at Bath & Body Works. "We’re tapping our most loyal customers to tell us which fragrances they want to shop first because we want to help create a deeper personal connection to the fragrances they love.”

The five fragrances that receive the most votes will be available in an early access shopping event exclusively for loyalty members prior to the full collection launch this fall. In addition to determining which fragrances will launch first, members will have the opportunity to sample the fabric care products before anyone else as part of a limited-time members-only event — details will be revealed exclusively in the My Bath & Body Works App.

"With this voting campaign, our passionate customer base will be able to impact Bath & Body Works like never before," said Sohosky. “This is yet another innovative perk we’re excited to offer members of our award-winning loyalty program.”

My Bath & Body Works Rewards, which was recognized as one of America’s Best Loyalty Program in Newsweek’s & Statista’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023, has offered members a myriad of exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn points toward free full-size products (up to $16.95), since its nationwide launch in August 2022. Since its launch, My Bath & Body Works Rewards members now account two-thirds of its sales.

Bath & Body Works is encouraging customers to sign up for the My Bath & Body Works loyalty program and download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play to stay in the know about the upcoming launch of fabric care and to vote for the fragrances that will launch first.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com .

