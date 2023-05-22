Gluten-Free Products Market is to reach USD 11.10 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 8.45 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverage market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Gluten-Free Products Market “. The Gluten-Free Products Market size was valued at USD 6.19 Bn in 2022. The total Gluten-Free Products Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 11.10 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 6.19 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 11.10 Bn CAGR 8.45 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product, distribution channel, and source Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Gluten-Free Products Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Gluten-Free Products Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of the Gluten-Free Products Industry penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand, analysis of the market is undertaken at the local, regional, and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Gluten-Free Products Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Gluten-Free Products Market report.

Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented based on Product , distribution channel, and source to understand the variables and affect the market growth. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Gluten-Free Products market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Gluten-Free Products market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Gluten-Free Products market.

Gluten-Free Products Market Overview

Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. The purpose is to give the dough its elasticity used to produce a line of products by impacting the chewy texture and retaining the product shape . Increasing awareness of celiac disease and wheat allergies is expected to boost the market growth.

Demand for snack-able gluten-free products to boost the Gluten-Free Products Market growth

Manufacturers are developing new products such as crackers, popcorn, and chips, which are gluten-free to meet the consumer’s demand. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and other gluten-related disorders with increased benefits of a gluten-free diet is expected to boost the Gluten-free products market growth. People are diagnosed with gluten-related disorders and consumers seek out healthy and nutritious food options, which is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Increased awareness of celiac disease, gluten intolerance, wheat allergies and changing dietary preferences with choosing healthier options is expected to boost the market growth.

Higher production costs, cross-contamination risks, and limited availability of gluten-free products in certain regions is expected to restrain the Gluten-free products market growth.

North America region to boost the Gluten-free products market growth over the forecast period

The North America region is steadily growing and is expected to dominate the Gluten-free products market over the forecast period. The United States is the major contributor to the growth of Gluten-free products in the North American region. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease, along with increasing health consciousness among consumers is expected to influence the regional Gluten-free products market growth. Consumer’s high disposable income and availability of products is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food options in Asia Pacific is expected to influence the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Gluten-Free Products market segmentation

Based on Products, the market is segmented into Bakery, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meat/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, and Spreads, Ready Meals, Pasta and Rice, and Others. The bakery product segment held the largest Gluten-free products market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding healthy diet with gluten-free food is expected to boost the bakery segment growth in the market.

By Product

Bakery

Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives

Meats/ Meats Alternatives

Condiments, Seasonings and Spreads

Ready Meals

Pasta and Rice

Others



By Distribution

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce Platform

Others



By Source

Plant

Animal

Gluten-Free Products Market Key Players include

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Kellogg Company (US)

Dr. Schär AG/SPA (Italy)

Hain Celestial Group (US)

Amys Kitchen, Inc. (US)

Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (US)

Hero Group AG (Switzerland)

Boulder Brands, Inc. (US)

Enjoy Life Foods (US)

Farmo S.p.A. (Italy)

Genius Foods Ltd. (UK)

Aleia's Gluten-Free Foods (US)

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc. (US)

Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)

Glutamel (UK)

Golden West Specialty Foods (US)

Mrs. Crimble's (UK)

Nature's Path Foods, Inc. (Canada)

Newburn Bakehouse (UK)

Raisio PLC (Finland)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US)

The Pure Wraps (US)

Udi's (US)

Warburtons (UK)



