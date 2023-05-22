Co-Founder of Top Finance Firm Joins The Game Company To Welcome the Next Billion Gamers

Dubai, UAE, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Game Company, an AI-driven cloud gaming platform, is pleased to welcome Non-Executive Director, Phillip Lord. With twenty years of investment banking experience, Phillip has previously worked with Jefferies, Nomura & HSBC, and the Co-Founder of Pimlico Partners.

“We believe that his experience will not only drive our success but also leave a profound and lasting impact on the gaming industry as a whole," said Osman Masud, CEO of The Game Company.

As Non-Executive Director, Phillip will oversee strategic planning, partnerships, and investor relations, helping The Game Company to achieve its vision of providing the most advanced, flexible, and inclusive platform. With Lord's leadership and expertise, the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come.

“I am confident that we can achieve our goals, particularly in leveraging cloud gaming as the optimal solution to welcome the next billion gamers into the market. Together, we will shape the future of gaming, reaching a wider audience than ever deemed possible." expressed Phillip.

Phillip possesses expertise that extends across various areas, such as funding capital, managing investor relationships, and navigating exit strategies, all of which have been honed through years of experience in American, European, Asian, and Australian markets. Moreover, he has established solid international ties with significant sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, venture capitalists, and hedge funds.

With his strong grasp of the industry landscape and emerging trends, he plays a pivotal role in identifying and exploring new business opportunities that align with the company's growth objectives. Phillip's ability to foresee and capitalize on market shifts will enable The Game Company to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving gaming industry.

About The Game Company:

The Game Company is a revolutionary AI-driven cloud gaming platform that aims to provide an unmatched gaming experience to gamers worldwide. With a powerful fantasy league engine and Web3 technology, users can participate, play, and earn from a vast interconnected multi-role ecosystem. The company's vision is to break down the barriers of connectivity, latency, and market economics and create a truly immersive gaming experience. Features include low latency, indigenous compression technology, digital asset creation, and social interaction amongst the gaming community.

About Phillip Lord:

Phillip Lord is a highly experienced professional with over 25 years of expertise in business development, fundraising, and strategic leadership. He has held pivotal roles at renowned financial institutions such as Jefferies, Nomura, and HSBC. He is one of the co-founders of Pimlico Partners, a distinguished boutique advisory firm located in Dubai. Phillip brings a wealth of knowledge in dealing with entrepreneurs, funding capital, managing investor relationships, and navigating exit strategies. Additionally, he possesses extensive proficiency in crypto markets, encompassing coin/token issuance and both centralized and decentralized exchanges.