New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military 3D Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032221/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Military 3D Printing Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Military 3D Printing estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 25.3% over the period 2022-2030. Printer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.9% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Material segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.7% CAGR



The Military 3D Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.7% and 21.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- 3D Systems Corporation

- 3T RPD

- American Elements

- Arcam AB

- Artec Europe

- Cimetrix Solutions

- Engineering & Manufacturing Services

- EOS GmbH

- Exone Company (The)

- Initial

- Markforged

- Norsk Titanium AS

- Optomec Inc.

- Smg3D

- Stratasys





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032221/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Military 3D Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Military 3D Printing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Printer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Material by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Naval by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Space by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Part Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Functional Part

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tooling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Tooling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prototyping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Prototyping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tooling, Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material, Software

and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printer,

Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval and

Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,

Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping and

Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tooling,

Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for the Years

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material,

Software and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printer, Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval

and Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne, Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping

and Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tooling, Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for

the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Military 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material,

Software and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printer, Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval

and Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne, Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping

and Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tooling, Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for

the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Component - Printer, Material,

Software and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printer, Material, Software and Service for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Platform - Airborne, Land, Naval

and Space - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne, Land, Naval and Space for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Military 3D Printing by Application - Tooling, Prototyping

and Functional Part Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Military 3D

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tooling, Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing for

the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032221/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________