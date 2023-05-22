Demand of Casual and Sports Insoles Market is Expected to Reach US$ 104.9 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global casual and sports insoles market size was worth US$ 65.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 104.9 Bn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2031. Rise in popularity of casual and sports insoles can be ascribed to increase in awareness about foot health across the globe.



Heel discomfort, plantar fasciitis, and flat feet can be treated with insoles. Leading market manufacturers are investing significantly in extensive R&D activities to create unique products. These players are developing a new line of sports insoles that improve the performance of running shoes.

Customization of sports insoles can help lower the risk of injuries and boost performance. Moisture management, support, and comfort that insoles offer are driving the demand for them in casual and sports shoes. This is estimated to fuel market development.

Casual insoles are becoming more popular among those whose jobs entail long stretches of walking and standing. Typically, athletes prefer insoles that are comfortable, specialized, and customized. As a result, global demand for casual and sports insoles is projected to rise as people become more aware of how insoles can enhance their physical well-being.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 65.0 Bn Estimated Value USD 104.9 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Age, Price, Gender, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Currex GMBH, Protalus, Helios, Dr. Scholl, Superfeet, Spenco, Sof Sole, Walk Hero, Sorbothane, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of type, the foam segment is anticipated to command sizable market share for sports and casual insoles. Insoles made of foam offer support and pressure alleviation. They are reasonably priced and readily available. Foam insoles are appropriate for usage by every person, as they offer additional comfort and cushioning and are not intended for any particular function.

Global Casual and Sports Insoles Market: Growth Drivers

Health-conscious people are more ready to shell out money on products that promote wellness and physical activity. Increasing number of people are turning to insoles to provide comfort and support to their feet as well as to treat conditions including heel pain and plantar fasciitis. These factors are driving business growth of casual and sports insoles.





Demand for casual and sports insoles is expected to be fueled by an aging population. Older adults frequently experience foot problems including plantar fasciitis, one of the leading causes of heel discomfort. A thick band of tissue that wraps around the sole of the foot and links heel bone to the toes gets inflamed due to this problem.





Plantar fasciitis can be treated using insoles. Insoles are also effective in treating arthritis and metatarsalgia, which are age-related illnesses. These factors are expected to drive market demand for insoles among the aging populace.





As insoles become more popular amongst consumers, growing popularity of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to have a positive impact on the global market. E-commerce companies offer a wide variety of products, which makes it easier for customers to choose the right product for their needs.



Global Casual and Sports Insoles Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share of the market due to the vast population and rise in number of sports fans in the region. Therefore, demand for sports insoles that give the shoes support, traction, and comfort is high in Asia Pacific.





Sports such as cricket are extremely popular in Asia Pacific. Shoes that are both breathable and comfortable are essential for a sportsperson. Thus, increase in number of sports fans and growth in population are augmenting casual and sports insoles industry growth in the region.



Global Casual and Sports Insoles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global casual and sports insoles market are:

Sorbothane, Inc.

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

Scholl’s Wellness Co.

Currex GMBH

Walk Hero

Helios

Global Casual and Sports Insoles Market: Segmentation

Type

Gel

Foam

Plastic

Leather

Others



Age

0 - 14 years

15 - 54 years

55 Years and Above



Price

Under US$ 25

US$ 25 - US$ 50

Above US$ 50



Gender

Male

Female

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



