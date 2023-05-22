Aligned Data Centers Completes Acquisition of ODATA

English Portuguese Spanish

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive scale data centers and build-to-scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces it has completed the acquisition of LATAM data center provider ODATA. The transaction positions Aligned among the largest private data center operators in the Americas, with a footprint spanning in excess of 2.5 GW of critical capacity across over 40 data centers at full buildout. ODATA will now operate as ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers Company, led by CEO Ricardo Alário.



“Driven largely by the needs of hyperscale companies, cloud service providers, and government customers, the demand for energy-efficient and scalable infrastructure continues its upward trajectory across Latin America,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “Joining forces with an incumbent data center provider whose focus on strategic scale, thoughtful innovation, and sustainable design could not be better timed.“

“In view of our common culture of disruptive innovation, shared environmental and social values, and a collaborative working dynamic that empowers our teams and puts the customer first, the addition of ODATA will immediately drive growth opportunities for our customers and benefit our exceptional teams, now unified across two continents, with an expanded launchpad for success,” adds Schaap.

With operational facilities strategically located across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as additional data centers currently under development across Latin America, ODATA is among the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms in the region. Its long-standing investment in renewable energy is consistent with Aligned’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and industry-leading environmental stewardship, a factor that Aligned weighed heavily when evaluating its acquisition. With the goal of forging a path to provide 100% green energy and ultimately becoming a self-producer of renewable energy to its data centers in Brazil, ODATA recently acquired a minority stake in Omega Energia’s 212 MW wind farm, located in northeast region of the country. Currently, approximately 85 to 90% of the energy consumed by the company’s data centers is renewable.

“Our customers will continue to receive the same reliable, scalable and flexible data center solutions they have come to expect as we continue our commitment to operational excellence in what represents an exciting new era of growth for both organizations,” remarks Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA. “The acquisition immediately expands not only our data center infrastructure and capacity portfolio, but the capital and capabilities to help our customers grow at scale across the Americas, supported by an advanced supply chain methodology and refined land and power-first strategy that accelerate speed-to-market at a velocity that is otherwise unknown in our business.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers across the Americas. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers Company

ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers company, is a data center provider that offers scalable, reliable and flexible IT infrastructure across the Americas. The company meets the growing demands for power, space, and reliability of organizations from various industries, offering innovative and efficient data center solutions ranging from managed colocation to build-to-suit projects. More information can be found by visiting www.odatacolocation.com/en/.

