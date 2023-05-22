Conduent Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for Third Consecutive Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity” for the third consecutive year, moving up 136 spots to 327 on the list.

“Being recognized by Forbes’ diversity ranking for the third consecutive year validates the hard work Conduent’s teams do to bring diversity and inclusion to life in our company,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “Moving up the Forbes list demonstrates our culture of valuing all associates for their contributions. We remain passionate about our commitment to diversity and inclusion globally and continue to create a workplace that supports equal opportunities for growth and development.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the sixth annual list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. To determine the rankings, Statista surveyed more than 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity.

The America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2023 recognition is the latest diversity and inclusion accolade for Conduent. The company was recognized as a top employer for LGBT+ inclusion in the 2022 India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) and Newsweek named Conduent among its 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. Conduent was also recognized in Comparably's list of 2022 Best CEOs for Women.

