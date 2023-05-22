Gotransverse Named to Austin Business Journal's List of 2023 Best Places to Work

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the company is ranked as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work by the Austin Business Journal.



Every year, the Austin Business Journal recognizes companies that support their employees with professional development and other rewards. Winners named to the Best Places to Work list are selected using anonymous surveys which gauge employee satisfaction in key areas such as leadership and communications.

"Austin has one of the country's most competitive and diverse job markets, and ranking as one of the Best Places to Work helps us attract and retain the best talent,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Our team can be credited with Gotransverse’s continued growth and success, and we are committed to providing a work environment where every employee can flourish and achieve their professional goals.”

The award consists of 75 companies in the Austin area and acts as a roadmap for job seekers. The final ranking of the winners and more information about what makes them great places to work will be unveiled June 22 at an awards luncheon at Circuit of The Americas.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com