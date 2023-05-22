Hypertension Drugs Market is estimated to cross worth US$ 40.16 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hypertension Drugs Market is forecast to expand at 3.1% CAGR over the estimated time-period, as per Growth Plus Reports analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 40.16 billion in 2023.

The hypertension drugs market is poised for a promising future, driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension worldwide and the rising demand for effective treatment options. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a chronic condition that requires long-term management. With advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, the future of the hypertension drugs market looks promising, with the potential for innovative therapeutic options, personalized medicine approaches, and improved patient outcomes.

Hypertension Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 30.5 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 40.16 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

On the regional front, In 2022, the global hypertension drugs market witnessed North America emerging as the dominant region, capturing the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of hypertension and related disorders in the region. North America has witnessed a significant burden of hypertension, with a large population affected by this chronic condition. The region's healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical facilities, and strong emphasis on disease management have contributed to the growth of the hypertension drugs market.

Competitive Landscape:

AstraZeneca PLC

Lupin Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Novartis International AG

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Stay Updated with Recent Developments:

In a significant announcement made in May 2022, Hanmi Pharmaceutical revealed their plans to launch their widely successful hypertension medication, Amosartan, in the Chinese market under the brand name Meiyaping, starting from September.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited made a significant announcement in January 2022, stating that it had received final clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Drug Class

Diuretics Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBS) Beta-Blockers Alpha-Blockers Renin Inhibitors Calcium Channel Blockers Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



By Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL HYPERTENSION DRUGS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

Diuretics Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBS) Beta-Blockers Alpha-Blockers Renin Inhibitors Calcium Channel Blockers Others

GLOBAL HYPERTENSION DRUGS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

HYPERTENSION DRUGS MARKET TOC

