Hypertension Drugs Market is estimated to cross worth US$ 40.16 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hypertension Drugs Market is forecast to expand at 3.1% CAGR over the estimated time-period, as per Growth Plus Reports analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 40.16 billion in 2023.
The hypertension drugs market is poised for a promising future, driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension worldwide and the rising demand for effective treatment options. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a chronic condition that requires long-term management. With advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, the future of the hypertension drugs market looks promising, with the potential for innovative therapeutic options, personalized medicine approaches, and improved patient outcomes.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hypertension-drugs-market/8760
Hypertension Drugs Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 30.5 billion
|Market Size Value in 2031
|US$ 40.16 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
On the regional front, In 2022, the global hypertension drugs market witnessed North America emerging as the dominant region, capturing the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of hypertension and related disorders in the region. North America has witnessed a significant burden of hypertension, with a large population affected by this chronic condition. The region's healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical facilities, and strong emphasis on disease management have contributed to the growth of the hypertension drugs market.
Competitive Landscape:
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Lupin Limited
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Novartis International AG
- Zydus Lifesciences Limited
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/hypertension-drugs-market/8760
Stay Updated with Recent Developments:
- In a significant announcement made in May 2022, Hanmi Pharmaceutical revealed their plans to launch their widely successful hypertension medication, Amosartan, in the Chinese market under the brand name Meiyaping, starting from September.
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited made a significant announcement in January 2022, stating that it had received final clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules.
Key Segments Profiled:
By Drug Class
-
- Diuretics
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
- Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBS)
- Beta-Blockers
- Alpha-Blockers
- Renin Inhibitors
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Others
By Distribution Channel
-
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
By Region:
-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
-
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
-
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- MARKET DYNAMICS
-
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL HYPERTENSION DRUGS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS
-
- Diuretics
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
- Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBS)
- Beta-Blockers
- Alpha-Blockers
- Renin Inhibitors
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Others
- GLOBAL HYPERTENSION DRUGS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
-
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8760
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse more latest healthcare reports:
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market by Indication (Peripartum Cardiomyopathy, Congenital Heart Disease), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Inflammatory Diseases Treatment Market by Disease Indication (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Asthma & COPD), Treatment (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids), End User (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Synoptophore Market by Product Type (Manual and Automatic), Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Sympathomimetics in Glaucoma Therapy Market by Drug (Dipivefrin, Apraclonidine), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Erysipeloid Treatment Market by Drug Type (Erythromycin, Penicillin), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.