Global Over-the-Counter Healthcare Market Report 2022-2027: Brands, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

The global OTC healthcare sector was valued at $169.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to yield a CAGR of 2.4% during 2022-27, to reach $190.6 billion in 2027.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the global OTC healthcare sector in 2022, with value sales of $62.6 billion. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing region for the OTC healthcare sector, with a value CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-27, followed by the Americas with 2.6%.

The global OTC healthcare sector remained fragmented in 2022, with the top five companies accounting for a value share of 19.5%, led by GSK Plc with a value share of 6.2%.



The report provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, and labeling. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes off-trade data only.



High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.



Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2022-27, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. Market size, company and brand analysis, and distribution analysis includes off-trade data.



Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, as well as analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.



Key distribution channels: Provides analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global OTC healthcare sector in 2022. It covers cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, e-retailers, other specialist retailers, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, direct sellers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others.



Select industry metrics: Provides data for alternative content including patent analytics, job analytics, and deals analytics.



Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the industry in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global OTC Healthcare Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional OTC Healthcare Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global OTC Healthcare Sector

Part 2: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Part 3: Country Deep-Dive Analysis

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Part 4: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Part 5: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis



Part 6: Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Part 7: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Part 8: Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

GSK Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi-Aventis Groupe

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Herbalife International Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Source: GlobalData

