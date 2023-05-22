Global Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics Sample Preparation Market Research Report 2023 Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Illumina, Merck Millipore, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for genomics and proteomics is vast, and sample preparation is a subsegment of this. Major market drivers are increasing research and development, innovation and automation, demand for high-quality samples, personal genomics, and the high return on investment.

The completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 has had a major impact on the market for genomics, proteomics, and epigenomics. Since then, the cost of sequencing has decreased substantially. Interest has increased in genomics and proteomics due to their increasing applications in various fields.

Epigenomics is part of genomics and is the most recent technique to be applied successfully in cancer treatment. Downstream processing in genomics and proteomics require a sample free of impurities and in adequate quantities. Hence, sample preparation for these technologies is as important as the downstream processing.



Major factors impacting the market are increased spending on research and development in developing economies. China is emerging as a global leader in sequencing and there are an increasing number of genomics projects run by Chinese agencies and other companies throughout the globe to create genome libraries.

There is also increased interest in personal genetics. Many companies, including Google, are investing in genomics start-ups. Along with this growth in genomics and proteomics, there is a growing concern regarding data security and privacy. Personal genomics kits currently sold directly to consumers have become a growing concern for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for sample preparation instruments and consumables in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by product, application segment, end-user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Review of the recent breakthrough innovations, key technological issues, market regulations, and current status of the intellectual property rights on various instruments and consumables and applications of sample preparation products

Insight into recent industry structure for the sample preparation market, competitive aspects of each product segments, R&D activities, and major growth strategies adopted in the global market

Analysis of the competitive environments, new potential markets for novel products and assay developments in the sample preparation industry, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Identification of future demand for various sample preparation reagents and products and analysis of target markets

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck Millipore, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Hamilton Co.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Millipore

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Pressure Biosciences Inc.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen GmbH

Roche

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Historical Perspective

3.3 Definitions

3.3.1 Genomics

3.3.2 Proteomics

3.3.3 Epigenomics

3.3.4 Sample Preparation

3.3.5 Molecular Biology

3.3.6 Dna Structure

3.3.7 Dna Replication

3.3.8 Proteins

3.4 Central Principles

3.5 Genomics

3.5.1 Comparative Genomics

3.5.2 Functional Genomics

3.5.3 Structural Genomics

3.6 Proteomics

3.6.1 Expression Proteomics

3.6.2 Structural Proteomics

3.6.3 Functional Proteomics

3.7 Epigenomics

3.8 Trends in R&D

3.8.1 Global Spending on R&D

3.8.2 Increase in R&D Spending on Healthcare

3.8.3 China: a Rising Hub for Science and Technology

3.8.4 R&D Funding

3.8.5 Global Increase in the Number of Researchers

3.9 Market Dynamics

3.9.1 Drivers

3.9.2 Restraints

3.9.3 Opportunities

3.9.4 Challenges

3.9.5 Limitations of Sample Preparation

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

5.1 Instruments

5.1.1 Global Market for Instruments by Type

5.1.2 Regional Markets for Instruments

5.1.3 Instrument Market Subsegments

5.2 Consumables

5.2.1 Regional Markets for Consumables

5.2.2 Market for Consumables by Product Type

5.3 Accessories

5.3.1 Regional Markets for Accessories

5.4 Sample Preparation Kits

5.4.1 Regional Markets for Sample Preparation Kits

5.4.2 Market for Sample Preparation Kits by Product Segment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Segment

6.1 Genomics Applications

6.1.1 Medicine

6.1.2 Agriculture

6.2 Proteomics Applications

6.2.1 Oncology

6.2.2 Biomedical

6.2.3 Agriculture

6.2.4 Food Microbiology

6.3 Epigenomics Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

7.1 Research Centers, Academic Institutes, and Government Agencies

7.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4 Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 National Institutes of Health

8.1.2 Decreasing R&D Spending

8.1.3 Growing Genetic Testing Market

8.1.4 Genetically Modified Crops

8.1.5 Government and Private Initiatives

8.1.6 Drug Discovery Driving the Market for Proteomics

8.1.7 Canada

8.1.8 Epigenomics

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 European 1+ Million Genome Initiative

8.2.2 Public Health Genomics European Network (Phgen)

8.2.3 $3.4 Million Investment into Three-Dimensional Genomics

8.2.4 United Kingdom

8.2.5 U.K. 100,000 Genomes Project

8.2.6 Impact of Brexit

8.2.7 France

8.2.8 Germany

8.2.9 Rest of the Europe

8.2.10 New International Genome Research Centre in Denmark

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Genome Asia-Pacific 100K Initiative

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific: a New Hub for R&D

8.3.3 Global Collaboration Required

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 China

8.3.6 China Leading Asia-Pacific and Positioned to Lead World Genomics

8.3.7 Japan

8.3.8 Rest of Asia

8.3.9 Rest of the World

8.3.10 Middle East

8.3.11 Latin American Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwxt4l

